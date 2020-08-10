Real Housewives of New York: Luann de Lesseps explains why she started drinking again

Luann de Lesseps is dishing about her decision to start drinking again after a rough battle with sobriety.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum has experienced some devastating lows in past seasons of the popular show.

After a quick engagement and wedding followed by an even quicker divorce, the former countess’ life continued on a downward spiral.

Luann hit the bottle a little harder than usual to cope with the end of her second marriage.

In 2017, the RHONY OG was arrested by police in Palm Beach after a night of drinking.

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on an officer.

Luann later checked into rehab, and as part of her probation, she had to stay sober.

Luann talks about her decision to start drinking again

When her probation finally ended, Luann decided that she would remain alcohol-free for a while longer.

However, in Season 12 of the show, we saw her take a sip of alcohol during a night out with the ladies.

Now the 55-year-old is opening up about her decision to start drinking again.

During a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she responded to a fan who asked if her sobriety was only for the cameras.

“No, I had to be sober because I was on probation,” responded the Bravo alum.

“If I had a drink I could go to jail. That’s a heavy thing to live with, I mean it was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through, and when I got through to the other side I really had the choice myself to decide if I wanted to drink or not.”

Luanna says she’s in a good place

During the interview, the mom-of-two shared that things are going much better than they were a few seasons ago.

She explained her decision to start drinking again, saying that she’s in a better place.

“I felt like I was back in the driver’s seat,” Luann said. “So you know, now I don’t have anybody watching over my shoulder except for me and I got through it and thank God.”

Despite her decision to start drinking again, it seems Luann has her life under control.

This season, she’s been on her best behavior. Luann’s castmates Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan are the sources of most fan concerns after viewers witnessed the two drunk on the show.

We hear that the issues with alcohol will be addressed when the RHONY reunion airs.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.