Rayne claims she was ‘set up’ by Chidi and production to get emotional at the market

Rayne Fernandez, a star on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, claims she was intentionally “set up” by her co-star Chidi Ikpeamaeze and the show’s production team during an emotional moment at a Nigerian market.

The incident, which aired during the show’s seventh season, involved Fernandez becoming visibly upset when Chidi’s sister, Victoria, attempted to purchase a live chicken for dinner.

Fernandez, a passionate animal lover and chicken farmer from New Mexico, was distressed by the prospect of witnessing the bird’s slaughter.

She expressed her discomfort, stating she would “become really pretty freaking violent” if the chicken was killed in her presence.

Victoria decided not to buy the chicken in front of her and questioned Rayne on how she eats chicken without killing it after she made a scene at the market.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 90 Day Fiance star claimed that while she is ok with eating chicken but didn’t want any part of the killing process.

Rayne cooks chicken and claims she was ‘set up’ at the market scene

Fernandez posted an Instagram video of herself cooking chicken. One fan, puzzled by the scene, commented asking why she had been so emotional about chicken being eaten at the market in Nigeria.

Fernandez responded by accusing Chidi, his sister Victoria, and the production team of knowingly creating a situation that would trigger her emotions.

Fernandez explained in her response: “Because I was SET up. After having personal conversations and knowing me for so long, the two of them—along with production—set me up on my first day to do the very thing I specifically asked them not to do. They know I don’t like the killing of animals. I consider myself a monster for eating meat; I don’t need to take part in the killing, and I don’t want to.”

Pic credit@raynethelastonestanding111/Instagram

Fernandez accused the team of deliberately orchestrating the moment to provoke an extreme reaction.

She elaborated that Victoria repeatedly ignored her refusal to have a live chicken killed, even after Fernandez said so “nicely around seven to eight times.”

She called the situation a betrayal, adding, “It’s the betrayal and ‘how could you?’ I don’t like taking part in deaths. I have a heart and remorse unlike everyone else I am surrounded by.”

Rayne opened up about her chicken welfare on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days

Animal welfare has been a significant part of Fernandez’s persona on the show. During her introduction, she revealed that she has 130 chickens, five ducks, five dogs, and a horse at home.

She expressed deep affection for her animals, particularly her chickens, describing them as “sweet little pets” with which she enjoys interacting daily.

In a lighthearted moment, Fernandez was even shown putting a diaper on one of her chickens, Tippy, before departing for Nigeria.

Chidi ended his relationship with Rayne following a heated argument between her and his sister. During the dispute, Rayne accused Chidi of wanting to marry her solely to secure his visa, a claim he firmly denied.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Rayne revealed that she was ‘uninvited’ from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19, at 8/7c on TLC.