Here’s why Rayne and Chidi skipped the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All commenced Sunday night, but two cast members were missing.

This season introduced viewers to eight new couples, including foreigners from Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia.

The Season 7 cast consisted of Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah, Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze, Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod, Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti, Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta, Brian Muniz and Ingrid Rezende, Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi, and Vanja Grbic and Bozo Vrdoljak—and don’t forget Josko Luketin, who became Vanja’s love interest after Bozo got cold feet.

As host Shaun Robinson kicked things off in Sunday’s first installment of the Tell All, she addressed the absence of the missing couple: Rayne and Chidi.

“As you may have noticed, one of our couples is not here with us,” Shaun began.

She continued, “Rayne and Chidi will not be joining us tonight. We wish them both the very best.”

Rayne claimed she and Chidi were ‘uninvited’ from the Tell All

So, why did Rayne and Chidi not join their castmates for the post-season event?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rayne announced that she and her now-ex, Chidi, were “uninvited” from the Tell All.

Rayne told her social media followers that being uninvited resulted from events that happened off-camera.

Rayne took to Threads to share that she had planned on serenading Chidi with her rendition of Mariah Carey’s Don’t Forget About Us, “preferably without crying.”

“But luckily we were both uninvited due to all the negativity,” Rayne continued.

“As well as that can’t be done on television, finding out last minute,” Rayne added. “This was before all this hatred towards me started spilling out all over the internet. Just saying.”

Based on previous social media activity, it was evident that Rayne, and possibly Chidi, violated an NDA (non-disclosure act), which likely contributed to their removal from the Tell All.

Rayne and Chidi broke things off on camera

Their posts alluded to their separation, including details about a nasty breakup.

As we learned in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rayne and Chidi’s relationship ended on a bad note.

Chidi complained to a friend that Rayne got angry, frequently yelling at him.

“Honestly, I don’t think I can put up with that,” he admitted during Episode 9.

Then, in Episode 10, Rayne questioned whether Chidi was using her for a visa.

The couple continued to disagree and argue, and after five years, Rayne and Chidi finally decided to call it quits.

As Chidi explained during a confessional, “I can’t express my feelings. Everything revolves around Rayne. This is not how we can have a great relationship… no. So it is over.”

For her part, Rayne called their breakup the “worst heartbreak” she’d ever experienced and admitted she felt “devastated, pissed, and sad.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19, at 8/7c on TLC.