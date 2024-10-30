90 Day Fiance’s Rayne calls herself the ‘realest’ reality TV star ‘by far’

If you ask 90 Day Fiance newcomer Rayne, she’s the most genuine reality TV star “by far.”

The Española, New Mexico, native made her reality TV debut this season on the popular 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Before the 90 Days.

The 37-year-old mom of two met and fell in love with Nigerian native Chidi Ikpeamaeze on social media, and viewers are watching their storyline play out in Season 7.

Rayne, a chicken farmer by day, was excited to discover that Chidi was blind because it meant she wouldn’t be judged by her external characteristics.

However, her personality was enough for Chidi to doubt their relationship once Rayne arrived in Africa to meet him for the first time in person.

Her off-the-wall behavior quickly became a concern for Chidi and his family, and it didn’t take long for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers to call out her unhinged antics, either.

So much so that Rayne has been dubbed “crazy” by 90 Day Fiance fans, who think she could become the franchise’s next Angela Deem.

Rayne refers to herself as the ‘realest’ reality TV star

But according to Rayne, she is being authentic, and it appears that she’s proud of it.

Rayne recently updated her Threads profile with a new bio, which reads, “A reality star🌟 the realist by far❤️‍🔥 🤣🍁🍂🌻Happy fall🥰🍁🍂🌻.”

Then, on Instagram, Rayne updated her bio with a message to her followers, implying that she won’t change who she is for the sake of TV and that she’ll leave a lasting impression on 90 Day Fiance viewers.

“This is only the beginning of me. If you don’t like me change the channel😃,” she wrote. “I dont know you, but you definitely will remember me 🤣🙃.”

Rayne calls 90 Day Fiance ‘dramatized’ TV

Rayne has been reacting to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days episodes on Threads, inferring that she’s watching the show on Sunday nights.

Her latest activity seemed to target 90 Day Fiance producers and the critics who called her “crazy.”

On Sunday, Rayne posted, “O BOY SUNDAY 😃🤣. Let’s see if they show REALITY and POSITIVE TRUTHS❤️‍🔥.”

“They need to change that title from reality tv, dramatized tv. Monsters love negativity though. ITS,🤡 coming for you slowly have patience 🙃😃.”

Then, earlier in the week, Rayne added, “GOOD MORNING THE SUN IS SHINING AND THE HATE IS FADING 😃🥰🌞.”

“Calling me crazy only last so long Before it gets boring.😃💜. There must be something more to me😃🥰❤️‍🔥.”

Rayne claims she was uninvited from this season’s Tell All

However, However, Rayne’s chattiness on social media has reportedly gotten her in hot water.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the reality TV newbie told her Threads followers that she and Chidi have been uninvited from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

Rayne blamed the “negativity” surrounding her and Chidi for being uninvited from the Tell All.

Although she didn’t mention breaking her NDA, most 90 Day Fiance fans have concluded that was the reason she won’t appear on TV for the post-season segment, given all the tea she’s spilled regarding her and Chidi’s alleged breakup.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.