Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk reveal their son’s name and a first look in new family photos

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk share the first name and first photos of their new son. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk officially introduced their first son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, to the world in a series of photos and videos of the new family.

The newest Bachelor nation baby was born on Tuesday after an emergency C-section. Adam kept friends and fans updated throughout the entire process, reassuring anxious viewers that both Raven and Gates had made it through the birth safely.

Alongside the photos on Instagram, Raven revealed in the caption that the couple is finally heading home after entering the hospital on Monday.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” Raven wrote. “So many of you told me ‘seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain.’ You all were so right!”

Raven and Adam posed for photos with their first child, including several close-ups of Gates, the family entering their house together for the first time, and an adorable video of the new baby.

Raven teased even more updates would be coming shortly when Adam makes his next post. She also said she would consider sharing her birth story at some point, but is currently focusing on her time with her new family.

Raven Gates credits Adam Gottschalk for his support through the birth

Raven also praised her support system, including her nurses, their families, and her obstetrician. Adam previously shared another update that Raven was sent in for an emergency C-section following an hour and a half of pushing. Raven credited Adam for supporting her throughout this process.

“But the most comforting part of all was looking into Adam’s green eyes knowing we were in this together,” Raven wrote. “Many things could [have gone] wrong but God heard my prayers. My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed!”

Adam and Raven fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 and married in 2021. The pair announced their pregnancy soon after and have been open about their excitement in the months since.

Raven even set up an Instagram account solely to post about Gates. Although the account so far has been dedicated to pictures of Raven’s bump and the baby’s setup, the new mom got the chance to show off her son for the first time today.

The couple was met with congratulations by several members of the Bachelor family on their post.

“Congrats !!!!” Tammy Ly wrote.

“So cute!!!!” Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk said.

“Congrats!! He’s beautiful!” Wrote Mykenna Dorn.

Our congratulations to the new parents, Raven and Adam! We can’t wait to see more updates from this Bachelor Nation family.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.