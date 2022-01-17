Adam Gottschalk reveals he and Raven Gates are expecting their first baby today

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are expecting their first child to be born today. Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven and Adam are currently in the hospital waiting on the arrival of their first child.

The two met on Bachelor in Paradise season four, and although they did not end up getting engaged on the show, they continued to build their relationship. After getting engaged in 2019, the couple married in April of 2021.

Soon after, the pair revealed they were expecting their first child, a boy, to be due on January 26th.

It appears “Baby G” may show up a little early, according to a quick Instagram story update made by Adam today.

“We think Baby G is coming today..Went into hospital this AM. Raven is 3cm dilated and about to start epidural,” Adam wrote.

Adam also teased that he would continue updating with the hashtag #staytuned.

The first-time parents reveal when the baby is coming

The pair have been documenting their pregnancy journey over the last couple of months, continually expressing how excited they are to become first-time parents.

“Over the moon excited to share the news! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!” Raven captioned a post announcing their due date. “I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

Adam initially announced their pregnancy in June of 2021 with a series of photos of the couple and their ultrasound photos.

“Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon…January 2022,” he captioned the sweet post.

Baby Gottschalk even already has his own Instagram account run by Raven. The future parents have been posting updates getting ready for their new baby and pictures of Raven’s bump.

Fortunately enough, Adam also recently shared that his hospital bag was packed and ready to go.

Adam Gottschalk and Raven Adams gush about their life together

Although Baby G has shown up a little early, the pair have had plenty of practice with things not going to plan. Adam and Raven had to reschedule their wedding no less than three times due to the pandemic.

The two finally got the wedding they’d been waiting for in 2021 in Dallas, Texas, and announced that they were pregnant soon after.

“It’s so exciting,” Raven told People. “We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine!”

It appears that the couple’s dream is about to come true, and we can’t wait to get more adorable pictures of the family.

Be sure to check back in as we continue to update on this breaking story.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.