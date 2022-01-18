Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcome their first baby after an emergency C-Section

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk had their first baby this morning after an emergency C-Section. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are new parents to a little boy.

Adam announced his son’s birth in an Instagram story early this morning with a photo of the baby’s footprints.

“Little man made it. Had emergency C-Section after pushing for about an hour and a half,” Adam wrote. “Mom and baby are doing very well.”

He also revealed that baby Gottschalk was born at 3:33 am at 8lbs 6oz.

Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates reveal their baby is coming

Adam has been keeping anxious fans updated about their progress since yesterday morning when Raven was admitted to the hospital for contractions.

His final update before the birth announcement came late last night, also to his Instagram story.

“Raven is at 9cm now. Going to start pushing in the next hour. So far so smooth, epidural is [key emoji] we are all hanging out watching tv and nurses coming in to check her body position,” Adam wrote.

He also took this chance to praise his wife with, “Raven is an absolute trooper! Soaking it all in.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @adam_gottschalk/Instagram

Fans got the chance to guess the new baby’s weight in a poll Adam included to the story, with most participants opting to choose the “under 8lb” option.

Adam had revealed in a previous Instagram story that Raven initially didn’t meet the requirements to stay in the hospital. After the two went in to get her contractions checked out, they were told she was not yet dilated, and her water had not broken at that point.

However, Raven was given an epidural after she dilated 3 cm and Adam headed out briefly to pack up for their overnight stay.

Adam Gottschalk shares a photo of his new son’s footprint

Adam and Raven have been tight-lipped about the baby’s name so far, referring to him as “Baby G” or “Baby Gottschalk,” but have been open about their pregnancy journey and how excited they are to become first-time parents.

Pic credit: @adam_gottschalk/Instagram

The couple, who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise and then eventually married in April of 2021, announced they were expecting their first child soon after the wedding. The due date was predicted to be January 26th, 2022.

The new baby, just a couple of hours old, already has 38,000 followers on his Instagram account run by Raven and has been celebrated across Bachelor nation as the newest addition to the Bachelor family.

Bachelor in Paradise is on hiatus.