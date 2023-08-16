Raquel Leviss claims she didn’t ‘make a single penny’ from Scandoval in bombshell Bethenny Frankel interview

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, Bethenny Frankel released part one of her bombshell interview with Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been laying low after being torn apart online over the cheating scandal that rocked Bravo.

Raquel found herself amid what has been dubbed “Scandoval,” after it came to light that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, the long-term boyfriend of her best friend, Ariana Madix.

Filming has commenced on Vanderpump Rules with no Raquel in sight.

However, the 28-year-old has found a way to tell her story as she recently sat down with Bethenny for a two-part interview.

Bethenny has also been in the news lately, as she’s at the helm of a pending lawsuit against NBC Universal for unfair treatment of their stars, and she used Raquel Leviss as a prime example.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss speaks out in an interview with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is gearing up to rage war on the network, and she’s using Raquel Leviss as an example of the emotional distress that the cast members have experienced.

She teased the interview with Raquel in an Instagram post where she used Raquel’s legal name. She wrote, “A woman’s voice is very powerful. Now Rachel is using hers to tell her own story…for the first time… Part one now available on @justbwithbethenny wherever you listen to podcasts.”

During the sit-down interview, Bethenny was emotional as she shared some of the nasty names Raquel was called at the reunion.

“Diabolical, demented, subhuman, shut the f**k up, you are nothing, you are nothing, you are nothing,” recounted Bethenny in tears.

“I would have killed someone,” retorted Bethenny.

During the chat, Bethenny spoke about her reality TV reckoning and how the cast members have been exploited, and the Vanderpump Rules star agreed.

“It’s so nice to have you validate that experience because, for a moment, I thought I was going crazy,” said Raquel.

Racquel Levis says the network has been ‘running to the bank’ with money they’ve made from Scandoval

As for why Racquel chose to talk with Bethenny, the former RHONY star asked that very question during their chat.

“I just heard what you were saying on TikTok and using my case as an example of exploitation, and the way that the network is running to the bank,” reasoned Raquel. “Laughing, running to the bank with this scandal, and I haven’t seen a single penny.”

“It’s not fair,” added Raquel who noted that her mistakes on camera will “live on forever.”

Meanwhile, Bethenny is trying to remedy that and has retained a team of lawyers representing past and current cast and crew from several NBC Universal reality shows.

They’re accusing the network of “a pattern and practice of grotesque and depraved mistreatment of reality stars and crew members,” as noted by Vulture.

The letter continues, “As a result, the solid and dark underbelly of NBC’s widely consumed reality TV universe has remained under wraps for far too long… Please be advised that the day of reckoning has arrived.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.