Ramona Singer removed from BravoCon lineup after racial slur

BravoCon is only a few days away, but The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer can officially unpack her bags because she’s no longer invited.

The controversial alum has been removed from the lineup after a conversation that included a racial slur went public.

This is not the first time that the 66-year-old has been accused of using a racial slur.

Earlier this week, an article brought things to light and revealed that she had used the N-word during a conversation with a black crew member while filming Season 13 of RHONY.

Interestingly, that wasn’t what got Ramona in trouble with the network, as nothing much was done when it was initially alleged.

However, after the feature was published and started to gain traction in the media, Ramona attempted to explain herself, and that’s when she used the N-word once again.

RHONY alum Ramona Singer uses a racial slur in a text exchange with a reporter

Ramona is no longer set to appear at BravoCon, as the network has removed all traces of the RHONY alum from the event, which kicks off on Friday.

Ramona was among the long list of Bravolebrities on the schedule for the three-day weekend in Las Vegas, but things recently took a drastic turn.

After the Vanity Fair expose accused her of using the N-word, Page Six reached out to Ramona to get her side of the story.

However, that’s when she used the racial slur again in the text exchange with the reporter while attempting to deny the previous claims.

“And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n*g…,” wrote Ramona in the message, which was shared publicly.

Ramona Singer has been removed from the BravoCon lineup

Meanwhile, after the initial reports against her, Ramona denied using the racial slur, and an internal investigation eventually proved “inconclusive.”

However, this time, there were at least some ramifications for the actions of the RHONY alum.

Hours after the text exchange came to light, she was removed from the BravoCon lineup.

A source also confirmed to Page Six exclusively that in light of her actions, Ramona will no longer be attending the highly anticipated event.

BravoCon will have over 60 live events and feature 160 Bravolebrities (minus one) during the three-day weekend starting November 3.

While Ramona has now been axed from the schedule, her former RHONY castmates, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps are all set to appear.

The newly minted New York Housewives are also on the schedule, as they get ready for their BravoCon debut following a successful first season.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.