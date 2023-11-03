Ramona Singer ‘distraught’ after being dropped from BravoCon after racial slur surfaced

Ramona Singer may be done with Bravo — or rather, Bravo may be done with Ramona Singer.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star isn’t having a good week — and that’s putting it mildly.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ramona was dropped from BravoCon after text messages were published that showed her using a racial slur.

She didn’t discuss it publicly and has seemingly faded out of the spotlight.

This isn’t typical Ramona behavior at all.

So what is Ramona doing, and how is she handling the latest controversy?

Ramona Singer reportedly ‘distraught’

While Ramona Singer may be quiet right now, a source close to the former The Real Housewives of New York City star is speaking out on her behalf.

According to the source who spoke with Us Weekly, Ramona is “very upset by all of this. She’s been distraught.”

They also noted that she plans to “lay low” for a while.

Interestingly enough, the source told the publication that Ramona decided to skip BravoCon after the racial slur was brought to light. However, that’s not the same thing the network is saying.

The Bravo source told the publication, “Ramona was told she is not coming to BravoCon. It was not her choice to not attend.”

It seems the source speaking with the publication on behalf of Ramona is a close friend as they went to bat for her, saying, “She is not a racist.”

It was also confirmed that due to the released text messages and the nature of the racial slur, Ramona was fired from her job at Douglas Elliman.

How will this affect RHUGT: Legacy?

It was easy enough for Bravo to scrub her from the BravoCon lineup for the weekend, but it will be much more difficult to remove her from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Legacy.

Ramona Singer joined several of her former costars, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman, Kelly Bensimon, and Dorinda Medley.

This episode was pushed up as another set of women filmed a season before this one. Legacy turned into RHUGT instead of an actual series, which was set to follow a complete revamp of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Bravo has yet to address Ramona’s part in the Legacy series, but it’s believed that will come after the aftermath of BravoCon settles.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.