Rachel Lindsay’s husband Bryan Abasolo files for divorce from The Bachelorette star

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is starting 2024 as a single woman because her husband Bryan Abasolo just filed for divorce.

The couple was married for four years after tying the knot in August 2019.

They initially met in 2017 during Rachel’s season of the popular ABC show, and after tying the knot, the couple lived separately as both focused on their careers.

Rachel was in Los Angeles working as a correspondent for Extra TV while Bryan was in Miami putting time into his chiropractic business.

Most recently, however, the pair were living together as Bryan eventually moved to L.A to be with his wife full-time.

It was only months ago that the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and Rachel shared a sweet photo with a simple caption to honor the milestone.

The photo featured the duo barefoot on the beach, with Rachel’s arms wrapped around Bryan.

“This is 4,” she captioned the post.

Bryan Abasolo files for divorce from The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay

Page Six confirmed that Bryan recently filed court documents to end his four-year marriage to Rachel and listed their date of separation as December 31.

The 43-year-old chiropractor requested spousal support from The Bachelorette star and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Meanwhile, Bryan also shared the news of his divorce from Rachel in a lengthy social media message.

“Many of you know me as a chiropractor and also as a husband, my proudest role so far,” he noted in the post. “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Bryan told his followers that he’s a “family man” whose parents have been “married forever” but he reasoned that “sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

“I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps,” he added.

Rachel Lindsay has remained silent amid news of her divorce

So far, Rachel has remained silent since news broke about Bryan filing for divorce.

Instead, the former Extra correspondent is focusing on the positives in her life, because, despite the sad news, she has other things to celebrate.

A few days ago, the 38-year-old shared news that her first novel, Real Love, was about to hit bookstores.

Rachel shared a copy of the book in a video and told her followers she was “very proud” of the publication after working on this “for a long time.”

“MY FIRST NOVEL! I cannot wait for you all to read this!” she captioned the post.

