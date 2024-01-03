Rachel Lindsay hinted at marriage problems ahead of Bryan Abasolo divorce filing

As the new year begins, Bachelor Nation is reeling after news of the latest Bachelorette couple to call it quits.

Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay just as the first week of the year got going.

He cited “irreconcilable differences” in the New Year divorce filing and revealed that the couple’s split came on New Year’s Eve.

Bryan then took to Instagram to share what was going on between him and Rachel, telling followers that being a husband was “my proudest role so far” and that he was sharing the news so that fans could “hear it from the source.”

Though the latest divorce news is shocking to The Bachelorette fans who thought Rachel’s marriage was solid, it seems we weren’t paying close enough attention.

Rachel spoke openly about the challenges she and Bryan were facing recently and how their separate lives affected them as a couple.

Rachel Lindsay opens up about marital challenges in a recent podcast

Rachel Lindsay was a guest on Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast back on December 21, and it was there that she alluded to problems in her marriage.

While there, she admitted to Nick that the two lived “totally separate lives.”

Rachel elaborated, explaining that her chiropractor husband was a “sole practitioner. He leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 sometimes. It’s just him by himself.”

That strained their relationship because she had to stay social for her career to flourish. And with Bryan working so many hours, that means Rachel is on her own.

She explained, “Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time… and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events.”

It seems that the pair may have been suffering quietly because Rachel and Bryan have made it clear that they like to keep their relationship quiet despite the very public way they met.

She told Nick, “I just, ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there.”

Well, it’s out there now!

One Bachelor Nation couple is divorcing, another getting married

While Rachel and Bryan have called it quits, Bachelor Nation is gearing up for the highly anticipated The Golden Bachelor live wedding.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will be tying the knot live on television for their fans and in front of many famous faces on Thursday night.

Ahead of the big day, the reality TV couple has fielded rumors that they are bickering and are at odds over whether they should get a prenup.

Despite that, Gerry made it clear on New Year’s Eve that the wedding is still on, and we can’t wait to see how it will all play out.

Susan Noles is set to officiate, and the couple is heading to Italy to celebrate their honeymoon.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.