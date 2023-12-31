Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist confirm The Golden Bachelor wedding is still on after rumors of bickering

The Golden Bachelor’s first live wedding is just days away and it looks like Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist couldn’t be more excited.

The couple have been enjoying a publicity tour ever since the Golden Bachelor finale aired back in November.

They seem to be very much in love.

The senior couple even had a mock wedding last week on Live with Kelly and Mark where they said their vows and Mark Consuelos officiated.

There have been a few bumps in the road though, if some recent reports are to be believed.

One such report claimed that Theresa Nist’s friends were begging her to get a prenup before marrying Gerry.

Another claimed that the pair cannot stop “bickering” as the wedding date nears.

It didn’t help the rumors when Gerry and Theresa spent Christmas apart, spending time with their respective families for the big holiday.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist put up a united front for New Year’s Eve

Despite all the rumors, it looks like Gerry and Theresa are doing just fine.

The pair posed for a trio of cute New Year’s Eve photos that Gerry shared with fans on Instagram.

But it was his caption that told it all, letting everyone know that they are doing just fine and the wedding is still on.

In it, he wrote, “A lazy afternoon on NYE, with our wedding only a few days away.”

In the first selfie shot by Gerry, The Golden Bachelor couple is lying in bed, and Theresa has her right hand up as she caresses Gerry’s ear.

In the second, Theresa’s hand is down in a similar pose, and the third shows the pair cuddled up with their heads together.

What to know about The Golden Bachelor wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will tie the knot in just three more days. The big day is Thursday, January 4, and it will air live at 8/7c on ABC.

The pair revealed earlier this month that their live wedding wasn’t the original plan but that they took their fans into consideration (and an additional paycheck, we’re sure!) and opted to give Bachelor Nation what they want.

The nuptials will take place at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, as revealed by Reality Steve when the couple was spotted touring the lush wedding venue.

The women who competed for Gerry’s heart (and his final rose) on the first season of The Golden Bachelor will likely be in attendance, as well as several other famous Bachelor Nation faces.

After the big day, Gerry and Theresa will enjoy a honeymoon in Italy, courtesy of The Golden Bachelor. Jesse Palmer told them about the trip at the finale and Gerry quickly decided that it would be their honeymoon trip.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.