Rachel Lindsay calls out Hannah Brown for deleting Southern Belle photo from her Instagram account


Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay calls out Hannah Brown for deleting her social posts. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay decided to speak out after it was revealed that current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell had been spotted in photos from 2018.

The photos showed her posing and smiling at a Southern Belle event, which has also been labeled as a plantation-themed party in the media.

After Rachael’s photos started to circulate in the media, it was revealed that Hannah Brown, a proud Southern woman, had also been at these kinds of events.

Rachel Lindsay calls out Hannah Brown

This week, Rachel did an AMA on Reddit, where she allowed fans to ask her questions about the Bachelor franchise and recent developments.

She has been a voice for change for a long time, so it only made sense for her speak out on the photos.

A fan asked her about Hannah’s photos, revealing that Hannah may have deleted the photo from her social media account. It was this week that we reported on Hannah’s photos.

Rachel’s answer on Reddit was clear – deleting the photo solves nothing.

“I think there is a reason that her comments on the situation lacked substance,” Rachel revealed in regards to Hannah’s statement, adding that she’s surprised about Hannah’s decision to delete the photo.

“Wait seriously? This is why actions speak louder than words,” Rachel explained. “This is why we have uncomfortable conversations and this could have really been a big teaching moment. We can’t continue on a path of pretending things did not happen or running away from them. We do not ‘learn and grow’ from that.”

Hannah and Rachel have an interesting relationship when it comes to these kinds of conversations.

Rachel Lindsay knows Hannah Brown has had a scandal last year

Last year, Rachel called Hannah out on using a racial slur on social media and invited her to have a conversation for the world to see.

It was back in May 2020 that Hannah uttered the N-word while on an Instagram Live with her brother Patrick. She was rapping a song, but let the word slip. While she initially denied using the word, she later admitted to doing so and apologized.

She spent weeks educating herself on the history of the word and why it’s so hurtful.

Rachel expressed disappointment in Hannah, who turned down an opportunity to speak with her, and it appears that Rachel continues to be upset with Hannah’s actions.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


