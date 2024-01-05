The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay broke her silence days after her husband, Bryan Abasolo, filed for divorce.

Bachelor Nation was shocked to learn that Bryan was divorcing Rachel after four years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Bryan kicked off 2024 by filing for divorce and addressing the situation via social media.

The two met on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, where Rachel was the lead.

Bryan popped the question during the finale, and they were married in August 2019.

Now, days after Bryan ended the marriage, Rachel has spoken out about their split.

Rachel Lindsay breaks silence after Bryan Abasolo files for divorce

The most recent episode of Rachel’s Higher Learning podcast, which she hosts with Van Lathan, addressed her personal life.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional. First off, I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you,” she began.

Rachel revealed it’s been a very difficult time for her before opening up about why she opted to do the most recent episode of Higher Learning.

“Obviously, it’s a difficult time if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning,” Rachel expressed.

The former Bachelorette star didn’t share details regarding what led to the end of her marriage. However, Rachel did promise to speak out on the subject at some point, but right now, she’s just “just trying to take it day by day.”

Van reassured Rachel that he had her back and asked their listeners to respect her privacy during this time.

The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay looks forward to New Year amid divorce

Taking to social media to welcome 2024, Rachel reflected on 2023, even saying she had a very hard year. It was one of the hardest ever for Rachel, who plays to look forward and appreciate all the good things she has in her life.

“Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024. 💛” she captioned the Instagram video.

Rachel turned off the comments on her Instagram. It sent a message that she isn’t here for what people have to say or think about Bryan filing for divorce.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this isn’t the first time Rachel has hinted at marriage problems. The reality TV star spoke about challenges she and Bryan dealt with on Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast.

The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay addressing her split from Bryan Abasolo comes hot on the heels of happier moments in Bachelor Nation like The Golden Bachelor wedding.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.