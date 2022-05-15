Pump Rules: Tom Sandoval not invited, Scheana Shay ‘disinvited’ from Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding

Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay were reportedly snubbed from Stassi’s Italy wedding guest list. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia, @scheana/Instagram

While former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder soaked in all the glam and love at her second wedding to husband Beau Clark, it seems there were some key faces missing.

Stassi, Beau, and their 1-year-old daughter, Hartford, headed to Italy for their second wedding. Surrounded by some of their closest friends and family, the couple, who officially tied the knot back in September 2020, said “I do” one more time.

However, an anonymous source recently dished that certain former Pump Rules co-stars were not only uninvited from the beginning, but others were also “disinvited” after previously being said to have been invited.

Certain Vanderpump Rules stars missing from Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Italy wedding guest list

Catching up with the source following Scheana’s live podcast taping, the source claimed two stars, in particular, were left off the final guest list.

“Scheana was originally supposed to go, but at some point, she got disinvited,” they told the outlet. “All she knew was that it was for ‘budget reasons,’ although it didn’t really seem like she was buying it.”

That same source also claimed to have been informed that Tom Sandoval was never invited to the wedding.

Although Sandoval and Scheana weren’t present for Stassi’s nuptials, a couple of familiar Vanderpump Rules faces were in attendance.

Stassi’s BFF Katie Maloney served as a bridesmaid, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz also made the trip overseas for the event. The two may be going through a divorce at the moment, but they managed to come together in order to celebrate their friends’ love for one another.

Stassi and Beau share highlights leading up to their second wedding

Scheana and Sandoval may have missed the soiree, but the event was as lavish as any longtime Stassi fan would come to expect.

Taking to her Instagram account, Stassi began documenting their trip almost immediately. One of her first posts from the trip included a series of snaps of herself holding baby Hartford while she chowed down on some pizza.

From there, Stassi upped the glam of her posts and shared spectacular pictures of her and Beau from their rehearsal dinner.

Stassi’s custom, off the shoulder, gown showed off her curves in all the right places, and had a slit to heaven that showed off her perfectly toned legs. Looking as in love as ever, Stassi beamed in her pictures with her hubby.

Stassi kept the post short and sweet, writing, “Rehearsal dinner OOTD, y’all.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.