Pump Rules: Scheana Shay celebrates ‘beautiful day’ with co-star Raquel Leviss

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss enjoy the Malibu heat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay adds another summer memory to the books with her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

In recent months, Scheana and Raquel have been nurturing their friendship and spending plenty of time with one another.

Filming for the upcoming Season 10 has come to an end, but Scheana and Raquel are still making the most of the warm weather.

Following her August 23 wedding to fiance Brock Davies, Scheana has been basking in her newlywed bliss.

Raquel was by her friend and co-star’s side for their nuptials, which took place in Mexico. The elaborate event was also the spark of numerous rumors which allege Raquel hooked up with her Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz during the celebrations.

Despite the ongoing drama surrounding their potential hookup, Raquel and Scheana have continued to live their lives to the fullest and snap a few fun pictures along the way.

Pump Rules co-stars Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss enjoy ‘beautiful day in Malibu’

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared a series of pictures from some time she spent with Raquel in Malibu.

In the first shot, Scheana posed gracefully on a ledge, using one arm to prop herself up while she shot a sweet smile to the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her two-piece orange ensemble was previously seen in her Instagram Stories, but the golden hour sunlight cast an entirely new vibe on the outfit.

In the second shot, Scheana posed alongside Raquel as both ladies held drinks in their hands and were smiling widely.

Raquel went more casual with her look for the day. She paired a pink maxi dress with a khaki-colored jacket on top.

Raquel completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

The final two snaps included another glamorous solo shot of Scheana gazing off into the distance, and the last picture included a close-up of herself and Raquel.

“Beautiful day in Malibu with my girl @raquelleviss for @longevitybrookeburkebody 🌞,” she captioned the post.

Scheana defends Raquel after rumors surface of hookup with Vanderpump Rules co-star

While it all seems like light-hearted fun for the friends these days, their smiles come hot on the heels of rumors that Raquel hooked up with co-star Tom Schwartz.

Although they’re both technically single, Tom is still currently in the midst of a divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney.

The rumors swirled following a source’s claims they had witnessed to castmates “heavily making out.”

However, according to Scheana, the alleged hookup may have happened at her wedding, but she maintains she didn’t see anything take place.

To solidify her protection of Raquel, Scheana confirmed she’d “always have [her] back” in a sweet birthday post for Raquel just a few short weeks ago.

Fans and viewers will have to wait for Season 10 to premiere to watch just how Scheana and Raquel have continued to grow their friendship.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.