Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay extends summer vibe in orange two piece set

Scheana Shay keeps the summer vibes alive in stunning orange ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is clearly feeling herself in a recent post on social media.

In addition to keeping up with her fitness, Scheana also celebrated her love and tied the knot with her partner Brock Davies.

The couple originally got engaged during Season 9 back in 2021. And although they initially considered secretly tying the knot while the Pump Rules crew was celebrating another already engaged couple, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, they ultimately pulled the plug on the idea.

Thankfully, deciding not to wed in secret while celebrating their co-stars’ engagement during Season 9 seemed to work out for the best as it allowed them to take their time planning the wedding of their dreams.

This is the second marriage for both of them, but that didn’t stop them from planning an elaborate affair.

Bravo cameras were seemingly present for the event, and it’s likely their wedding will be featured in the upcoming Season 10.

Still basking in the newlywed bliss, Scheana recently shared a stunning look for her friends, followers, and fans online.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay dazzles in orange two-piece crop-top set

Over on her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a full-body mirror selfie that perfectly showed off her outfit of the day.

The orange number was a two-piece set and featured a crop-top with a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves that ended mid-bicep.

The maxi skirt fitted perfectly to Scheana’s curves and let her toned abs take center stage.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

She completed the look with a pair of bright white sneakers and her long, brunette locks were slicked back into a sky high ponytail.

Scheana Shay defends Vanderpump Rules co-star amid hookup rumors following her Mexico wedding to Brock Davies

Although Scheana is glowing following her wedding to Brock, which also included their 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon as their flower girl, the wedding wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Among Scheana and Brock’s picks for members of their wedding party were co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz.

Amid the excitement of the nuptials, rumors quickly emerged alleging Tom and Raquel had hooked up during the celebrations.

According to one source, the pair was seen “heavily making out.”

Despite the rumors, Raquel and Tom have remained silent on the matter – but that didn’t stop Scheana from stepping up for her friends.

While speaking with E! News, Scheana admitted she heard about the hookup but maintained she didn’t actually witness Tom and Raquel locking lips.

Shortly following her statements, Scheana took to Instagram with birthday wishes for Raquel, and she doubled down on her love and support for her friend.

“HBD [Happy Birthday] to the sweetest soul I know! I will always have your back @raquelleviss 💕,” Scheana captioned the post.

For the full story, viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to watch it all unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.