Pump Rules: Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss go bridesmaid dress shopping ahead of nuptials to Brock Davies

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss documented a recent trip to pick out bridesmaid dresses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia & @scheana/Instagram

Scheana Shay is in full wedding preparation mode as she continues planning each and every detail for her upcoming nuptials to Vanderpump Rules co-star Brock Davies. The most recent wedding development found Scheana heading out shopping to find the perfect bridesmaid dresses with her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

Scheana and Brock have remained fairly open with their fans and followers and have kept them updated on the wedding planning process.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Scheana and Brock initially planned to wed in a place that is near and dear to their hearts – Bali. This location also seemed like the best idea at the time since traveling to that destination would be easier for the majority of Brock’s family that lives in Australia and New Zealand.

However, since the initial announcement of tying the knot in Bali, the couple shifted their plans and now say they’ll be marrying in Mexico instead.

Scheana’s hands may be full with all the preparations for her big day, however, her friend Raquel Leviss wasn’t about to let an important shopping trip for bridesmaid dresses go undocumented.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raquel shared video clips of herself and Scheana as they headed to a bridesmaid dress fitting, where they met up with the other ladies who will be standing next to Scheana on her big day.

The two were all smiles as they walked down the sunny street and into the shop.

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Once inside the boutique, Raquel shared another video where she panned around the shop to show each of the ladies who was there to celebrate the bride-to-be. Also in attendance was Scheana and Raquel’s Vanderpump Rules castmate Ariana Madix.

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Scheana and Brock change their initial plans for their wedding, still hoping to have what they’re looking for

Although Scheana and Brock originally planned to tie the knot in Bali, they’ve since changed their location to Mexico. Along with the change in destination, the pair also decided to change the month of the wedding as well. Initially, the plan was a Bali wedding in November, as of their last updates to followers and fans, they’re now going to wed in August.

Scheana also recently came under fire from critics after revealing she’d be open to having their wedding taped and featured in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. And considering the show was just picked up for the tenth season, there is a chance that this will play out on screen.

Fans will have to tune in when the new season airs to see how the cast members various storylines unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.