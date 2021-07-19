Psychic Tracey on 90 Day Fiance: Was she being fair to Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi?

Angela got Michael involved in a psychic reading with her psychic Tracey but it may not have been very fair. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem involved her Psychic, Tracey, in a conversation with Michael Ilesanmi to try and get more clarity on the needs of their relationship on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The three-way virtual video call ended up getting out of hand and viewers witnessed more of an attack on Michael by the two of them than anything else.

Psychic Tracey was supposed to be a neutral party reading spiritual cards for Angela and Michael’s marriage guidance, but that is not how it came across.

Was Psychic Tracey giving a fair read to Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi?

Michael agreed to do the psychic reading because he wanted to make things better between him and Angela, but the card reading turned into more of an assault on Michael.

Psychic Tracey interpreted the cards she pulled out for Angela and said, “He needs to be there for you. but I feel like he is focusing on a lot of material things. Like a business thing.”

Then Psychic Tracey said to Michael, “Angela is your wife and you need to be there for her no matter what.”

Michael responded by saying, “Of course I forgive her.”

Angela and Psychic Tracey both jumped on and asked for what in an assaulting way.

When Michael had a turn to speak on what he needed in order to make the relationship function better, he said he needed more space.

Angela didn’t even let him finish his sentence before she jumped all over him and Tracey screamed in addition, “You’re miles apart. You can’t get any more space than that!”

Michael tried to defend his position but got walked all over by Angela and Psychic Tracey.

The main point was that there are major communication issues in their relationship and they needed to work on that in order to succeed.

Angela said in an interview after the fact that the reading made her doubt her relationship even more and she wondered how to move forward.

Angela’s card reading with Psychic Tracey and Michael was not as productive as Angela or Michael hoped it would be. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are trying to save their marriage from divorce

There is still love between Angela and Michael and they have reached a turning point where they are both trying to salvage their marriage.

Michael has caved and apologized for his part in making Angela angry while Angela showed her reconciliation attempts with a sexy video call.

A lot still remains to be figured out between these two, so 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers will have to continue watching the rest of the season for more surprises and conclusions.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.