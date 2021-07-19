90 Day Fiance: Did Angela Deem’s sexy phone call fix her relationship with Michael?

Angela tried to get to a better place with Michael by having a steamy phone conversation where she revealed her new body. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s marriage has been very troubling for both of them since Angela got her transformative surgeries on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. So Angela, wanting to make things better, engaged Michael in a sexy video chat where she revealed her new body to him.

But did the steamy tactic work to mend their deep issues?

It seems like it certainly helped because the chat did not end in a fight like almost all of their recent conversations.

Since Michael and Angela have been carrying on their marriage long distance while they await the results of the spousal visa filing, they have been lacking intimacy. Angela thought that by reconnecting over a sensual video call, some of their other bigger issues might dissipate.

Did Angela Deem’s sexy video call to Michael Ilesanmi help their marriage issues?

Angela set up a sensual and intimate bathtub experience for the video call.

Angela and Michael teased each other before Angela revealed her new and transformed body to Michael with mixed but mostly positive reactions.

The pair were able to put aside their many recent differences and enjoy a special experience as husband and wife.

Since both of them became very relaxed and happy with one another during the call, they were able to calmly discuss some of the recent strife and find some resolve.

Because of the fact they were able to have more productive talks, it appears that Angela’s sexy video tactic did work to at least heal parts of their marriage.

Michael enjoyed the intimate video call with Angela. Pic credit: TLC

Viewers think that Angela Deem is an abuser

Angela’s recent behavior on Happily Ever After? had several viewers deeming her an abuser and there were many calls for TLC to remove Angela from the network.

Angela further antagonized the situation by getting into threatening arguments with her critics online.

The way Angela talks to Michael and the emasculating and berating nature of her tone towards him have been the driving factors in viewer disgust, along with the volatile things she says to him.

There is still more Angela and Michael drama and conclusions to come this season on Happily Ever After? so viewers will have to keep watching to find out what happens.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.