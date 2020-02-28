Project Runway Final Four: Fans are angry that Sergio was chosen

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

We are down to the final four contestants on Project Runway and Twitter had much to say about the chosen few.

Last night’s episode started off with six contestants but it was a double eviction, so two talented designers had to say goodbye.

The designers were tasked with creating avant-garde pieces, three looks each, under the supervision and guidance of designer Christian Siriano.

The designers quickly rushed to create their sketches and grab their fabrics in an effort to make it into the top four and continue their quest to win the ultimate prize of $250,000.

The highly intense challenge had a dramatic backdrop as its runway as well, The Vessel in New York City.

The Avant Garde Designs

One by one, the models made the treacherous steps down several flights of stairs as host Karlie Kloss, along with fellow judges, Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth, and guest judge Rachel Brosnahan looked on.

The creations were dramatic and certainly memorable but only four could make the final cut.

Who didn’t make the cut?

The judges eventually decided to eliminate Brittany Allen.

Brittany was sent home during episode 6 of the show, but thanks to the ‘Siriano Save‘ she never even had to pack her bags. The ‘save’ actually put a lot on pressure of Brittany in the following challenges, as she fought to prove that the famous designer and Project Runway mentor made the right choice in saving her.

Nonetheless, Allen’s time on the show came to an end last night.

Marquise Foster was the other unlucky designer who didn’t make the cut.

Interestingly, he has also been eliminated in an earlier episode and was later brought back to compete with his fellow designers.

Who made the cut as the final four?

The lucky four who made the cut and will go on to battle it out for the ultimate prize include, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Geoffrey Mac, Sergio Guadarrama and Victoria Cocieru.

While some thought the tops spots were well deserved, other fans were not quite pleased with the judges’ picks and they took to Twitter to air their grievances.

One fan was not happy about Victoria making it to the top four, saying she’ll stop watching the show if Victoria wins.

I just don’t get it. Victoria’s look is the most boring thing on that runway. It is not avant-garde. I do not understand why the judges love her stuff. If she wins #ProjectRunway I am not watching this show anymore. pic.twitter.com/4fLhpj7pmB — Liz (@curly_lizg) February 28, 2020

Others were upset that Marquis was eliminated, yet Sergio made the cut after allegedly plagiarizing aspects of his design– which the judges did call out during the episode.

Sergio, a plagiarist staying in the competition over a genuine raw talent like Marquise…. #ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/5xMa4SMIjw — Jason (@jasmonoca) February 28, 2020

I don’t want a finale with Victoria and Sergio and, yes, I’m being a brat about it 😭 #ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/LgqE8RsLqK — JustJune (@JustJune8) February 28, 2020

It wasn’t all negative though, as Project Runway viewers were happy to see Geoffrey in the final four.

When they called Geoffrey first I squealed! HE BETTER WIN! #ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/6fEHnVWD5G — Kfrecklez (@kfrecklez) February 28, 2020

You’ll have to stay tuned next week to see the designers battle it out to become the winner.

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 8/9c on Bravo.