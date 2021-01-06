Porsha Williams talks Potomac drama, says we ‘shouldn’t expect too much from Candiace’ Dillard

Candiace Dillard is none too pleased that RHOA star Porsha Williams is commenting about the drama going on in Potomac.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is actually great friends with Candiace’s nemesis Monique Samuels.

After the castmates had a drag-out fight during Season 5 of RHOP, Porsha had something to say about it.

However, Dillard has commented several times that she wants Porsha to keep her opinions to herself.

The former beauty queen also claimed that Porsha has been lying while commenting on the situation, and she wants the BLM activist to stay out of it.

Well, it doesn’t seem as if the single mom has any intentions of doing that.

For one, she’s one of the hosts on Bravo’s Chat Room and it’s her job to comment on things going on in the reality TV world.

And since RHOP has had such a dramatic season, it’s all anyone can talk about.

So like it or not, it doesn’t seem as if Porsha has any plans to stay out of Potomac drama.

Porsha dishes on Potomac drama

During an episode of Bravo’s Chat Room, the fight between Monique and Candiace was the topic of conversation once again.

After all, the reunion certainly gave us a lot to talk about.

One topic of conversation was the apology that Monique eventually issued to Candiace, almost a year after their altercation.

The mom-of-three admitted that her anger was misplaced and confessed that the argument triggered something from her childhood.

But the apology came a little too late as far as Dillard was concerned, and she did not think it was a genuine one.

But Porsha disagrees.

“This apology…It took some time to get to this point… of course. Like she said it took however long whatever. But I feel like it was genuine,” shared the reality TV personality.

She added, “I feel like it’s really difficult to open up about anything from therapy, especially from someone you hurt who can probably use it against you. I feel like that was a good thing.”

Porsha talks about Monique’s apology

During the conversation, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member continued to delve into the RHOP reunion and Monique’s apology.

“I mean…she could have never gotten the apology,” noted Porsha, “And I just think that maybe we shouldn’t expect too much from Candiace because listen when you do apologize, you don’t get to determine if someone is gonna accept it right away, this year or another 365 days, but it’s been given.”

Interestingly, however, the 39-year-old seems to think there might be hope for Monique and Candiace’s friendship.

The Atlanta Housewife added, “And possibly by next season maybe Candiace would have sat with it a little bit more and can maybe appreciate what Monique is saying, and they can probably move on and get back to where they were.”

Do you think Monique and Candiace can ever get their friendship back on track?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.