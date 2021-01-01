Candiace Dillard wants Porsha Williams out of Potomac drama, says ‘you’re in Atlanta, stay in Atlanta’

It’s pretty obvious Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams won’t be besties for the new year.

As a matter of fact, there seems to be drama brewing between the BLM activist and The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member.

The two women have been at odds over comments made by Porsha a few weeks ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Atlanta Housewife is friends with Monique Samuels, and as we all know by now, Monique and Candiace are anything but friends.

The RHOP costars had a falling out which resulted in a physical altercation on the show this past season.

And, it seems everyone has an opinion about it, including Porsha, but Candiace wants her to stay out of the Potomac drama.

Candiace tells Porsha to stay in Atlanta

The former beauty queen recently sat down for a chat with People TV’s Reality Check and dove into all the melee surrounding RHOP.

Read More RHOP Season 5 Reunion spoilers: Karen Huger confronted about loyalty in battle between Monique and Candiace

During the interview, the host asked Candiace to explain the situation with Porsha, given that she’s not in Potomac.

“Exactly,” responded Dillard. “That’s the mic drop moment right there. You are not in Potomac okay, knock, knock, knock you’re in Atlanta, stay in Atlanta, that’s the bottom line.”

She clarified, “This is my thing, I have a lot of opinions about a lot of housewives. I think it’s fair if you are a part of this franchise you are, or at one time were a viewer or a fan of the show. They’re entertaining, the women are riveting, we are in a league of our own and I respect and love the club that we are in, and as such I have opinions.”

“But, I am not paid– in the name of Jesus– to comment on anyone else’s melees, sagas, or dramas…” added Candiace. “I’m gonna stick to the rivers and lakes that I know, and that’s in Potomac, and Porsha, she should just do the same.”

Candiace says Porsha is lying

While dishing about Porsha’s involvement in The Real Housewives of Potomac drama, Candiace also claimed that the 39-year-old has been lying.

“I have no problem with Porsha defending her friend, defending whomever she wishes to defend, but when you tell just flat-out lies when you are spreading fairytales and fallacies it’s time for me to step in,” said the reality TV personality.

Dillard also referred back to Season 9 of RHOA when Porsha got in hot water for spreading a rumor about Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker.

“And, you would think that someone who once got in trouble for repeating things that she did not know about, she would learn from that and just be quiet,” added Dillard.

The 34-year-old gave the RHOA star props for her involvement in the BLM movement, but says, “It’s sad and pathetic to see her getting involved in this way because she’s lying.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.