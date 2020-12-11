Porsha Williams says RHOA premiere ‘felt authentic’ and she’s ‘very proud of the cast’ and the network

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered Season 13 on Sunday night, and it was a powerful episode, to say the least.

The show took on a more serious note than ever before, reflecting exactly what has been going on in the world.

Not only did we see the women as they grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, but another serious issue was featured in episode one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We saw Porsha Williams at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement, seeking justice for Breanna Taylor and countless other black men and women who have been killed by police.

The stunning reality TV star has been using her celebrity to shed light on police brutality and it was featured in the RHOA premiere.

Now Porsha is sharing her own views about episode one.

Porsha says RHOA episode felt authentic

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a guest on Sunday night’s What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Read More Here are 5 of the craziest Real Housewives of Atlanta feuds and where they stand today

During the interview, Cohen expressed how proud he was of Porsha for being on the front lines of the BLM movement.

And as they chatted more during the After Show, the 39-year-old gave her own opinion about the powerful episode.

“Well first of all, for me, I don’t think I’ve ever seen our show be formatted that way at all….it had a different vibe to it,” expressed Porsha. “It felt authentic, and honestly I love the fact that nothing was produced.”

She continued, “…the footage I got when I was there, a lot of it was simply legal footage that Dennis was taking in case anything happened to us while we were protesting…”

“And then I was documenting some of it just to simply show America what’s happening, you know? What we’re really dealing with,” added the RHOA star. “Why is Porsha in Kentucky? Why did she get arrested? And to let them see that this is the real thing that I’m having to leave my house and do for Breonna Taylor.”

Porsha added, “I’m just very very proud of the cast, I’m proud of the network and I’m definitely glad that the world is able to see this side of us.”

Kandi Burruss is proud of Porsha

OG Housewife Kandi Burruss also shared her views about the powerful episode during a chat on her YouTube show, Speak On It.

Kandi expressed that Porsha’s evolution is admirable.

She said, “To see the evolution of her going from not really knowing what the underground railroad was to now she, you know is really on the forefront of the movement…”

“Being a leader… really standing up for what’s right –which is really walking the footsteps of her grandfather which is awesome and amazing–I just thought that was a really good look,” positioned Kandi.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.