Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss explain why they wanted RHOA cameras off during the bachelorette party

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams state their cases for why they turned the cameras off. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss defend their decision to tell production to leave and turn off the cameras during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

The majority of the RHOA cast joined the After Show to discuss the infamous bachelorette party making headlines.

The women were seemingly split on whether the cameras should’ve been turned off or not. Porsha was the first to make an argument for turning the cameras off. She explained that she wanted to know the truth about what Bolo’s packing.

“I think that the majority of us wanted to see what Bolo had. Was it real?” Porsha explained.

She added, “We knew he wasn’t able to take his body out on camera, and we weren’t able to get close enough to see if it was real. So we were like, ‘Hey, turn the cameras off.'”

Kenya Moore, however, thought there was a different ulterior motive behind turning cameras off.

“If the cameras are not on, let’s get our freak on,” Kenya said of the women who wanted them off, and as viewers know, that is certainly what happened.

Cynthia sided with Kenya, saying she didn’t understand why turning the cameras off was necessary.

Kandi serves a valid reason for why the cameras were turned off

Kandi chimed in and expressed the women wanted to create a judgment-free zone.

“Well, I was the one that kept saying, ‘What happens in the dungeon stays in the dungeon,'” Kandi shared. “Even when I do the tour, it’s like, people come in these crazy costumes…and do things they probably never do on day-to-day.”

“It’s like, every now and then, you have a place that you can go and not be judged,” she continued. “It’s not very often where all of us kinda let our hair down and be kinda just chill around each other and not really worry about somebody trying to use it against them or talk about it on the show.”

However, Kandi added that she didn’t think the women would take the scandal to the level they did once the cameras off, or it would become part of the show.

“I wasn’t expecting some of the stuff that happened after the camera crew left to be apart of the conversation,” she expressed.

Kenya brought the scandal onto the show

While most women wanted “what happened in the dungeon to stay in the dungeon,” Kenya was determined to get to the bottom of it.

Kenya expressed that she heard intimate noises coming from a spare room. She implied that two women were in there getting naughty with the stripper they hired, Bolo.

Kenya claimed that she recognized Porsha’s voice but hosted Bolo court to figure out who the other woman was. This ruffled some feathers in the house, and viewers will get to see it all bubble over on Sunday’s episode.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.