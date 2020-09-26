Photo of Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh sparks engagement rumors, 90 Day Fiance fans want them married ASAP

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten made their reality TV debut on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The pair’s 29-year-age gap, and the fact that Sumit originally catfished Jenny, made them the odd couple of the season. Nevertheless, fans found their sincerity and seemingly genuine love for each other endearing. They were quite well-liked by fans – until Sumit revealed a secret marriage.

The revelation that Sumit was already married when he moved in with Jenny came as a huge surprise to Jenny and fans of the show. After a dramatic confrontation with his family and a stint back in the U.S., Jenny decided to stay with Sumit, despite his huge lies. Now, they have returned for The Other Way Season 2.

Thus far this season, Jenny and Sumit have been relatively drama-free. But Sumit still seems to be dodging commitment. Fans are hoping he’s not stringing Jenny along, and a new Instagram photo suggests he may have finally popped the question.

Fans spied a ring

Last week, Sumit and Jenny posted a photo to their joint Instagram account that got fans talking.

The selfie appears to have been taken by Sumit as he and Jenny sat together at a restaurant. It’s a relatively mundane photo, except for one small detail – there is a ring on Jenny’s left ring finger.

“I see a ring on your ring finger!” wrote one excited commenter.

“I saw that right away too I hope they are they certainly love each other very much,” replied another.

Many fans expressed their well-wishes for the couple.

“Glad to see you guys happy,” wrote one.

“Awwww I love y’all sweet Jenny. I have rooted for y’all day one,” a second fan commented.

Sumit teased the new season

Sumit took some time to respond to a few of the many fan comments on the post, mostly to encourage fans to keep watching their story on TLC.

When a fan expressed her eagerness to continue watching Jenny and Sumit’s journey, Sumit reassured her that she’d get her wish.

“We will be back soon 😁,” he wrote.

Sumit also advised fans who had questions to check out the show.

“Please watch the show and you will get most of the answer,” he wrote to a fan who asked why TLC hadn’t covered Jenny’s first visit to India.

If this season is anything like the last one, Jenny and Sumit are sure to bring surprises!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns to TLC on October 11.