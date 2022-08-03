Phaedra Parks speaks on ‘very dark time’ after leaving RHOA, plans to detail it all in new book

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks discusses the “dark time” after her departure from the show. Pic credit: @phaedraparks/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks reveals her experience with depression after her departure from the show in 2017.

Phaedra Parks also shares her intent to help others by unveiling her mental health journey in a new venture.

In a book that’s both a memoir and a guide to meditation, Phaedra hopes to share affirmations that helped her remain positive during her struggle.

“When I left ‘Housewives, it was a very dark time,” Phaedra admits in an interview with Page Six.

She explains that she experienced depression, struggled with many emotions, and cited The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the cause for her suffering.

“Housewives can give you PTSD. I think anyone that’s been on it for over four to five years will experience some PTSD because it can be very traumatic,” Phaedra claims.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks details her motivation for new book

Phaedra explains, “So I wanted to write a book for women — men can read it, too — that really gave a part of my testimony of just being an overcomer.”

Phaedra also intends to share how she battled “shame, embarrassment” and even suicidal thinking through her faith.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Phaedra describes how her book provides stories about her life as well as a meditation she found helpful during those difficult times.

“I just want people to know, even through my book, there’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘I need help,’ or, ‘I’m feeling this way,’” Phaedra elaborates.

Phaedra also mentions her two sons as her motivation.

She explains her view: “My children are my greatest accomplishments because to continue my legacy, I am imparting all the things that I have learned into them as a parent.”

Phaedra Parks remains confident about the future

Phaedra clarifies that she’s working on completing her book, but neither a title nor release date has been determined yet.

Phaedra recently marked her reality TV return when she appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.

Although Season 2 of the ultimate girls’ trip included drama as expected, Phaedra remained a light-hearted, calming voice of reason for the ladies while also delighting viewers with her sense of humor.

“As you can see, God gave me double for my trouble, honey,” Phaedra says of her return. “I look younger, I feel younger and I lost nothing.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.