Phaedra Parks shuts down rumors of an RHOA return, doesn’t want her peach back

Phaedra Parks wears many hats. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is a well established entertainment attorney, self-proclaimed “southern belle,” and reality TV star, just to name a few.

However, “RHOA current cast member” is not a hat she cares to put back on. Consequently, Phaedra is shutting down rumors of a possible Real Housewives of Atlantan return.

Fans have speculated that maybe Bravo doesn’t want her back because of the way she exited the franchise. However, the southern belle is setting the record straight, maintaining she is the one who doesn’t want her peach back.

The former RHOA star bluntly said, “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie.” She is essentially saying that it is her decision, and hers alone, not to come back to the show.

Phaedra was first introduced to us in Season 3 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was and still is the Managing Partner of a national boutique law firm called the Parks Group. She later added funeral home director and bestselling author to her list of achievements.

During her six years on the franchise, fans fell in love with her quirkiness, southern charm, quick wit, and funny commentary in her confessionals. Phaedra reminded us how much we loved her by shining bright in the Bravo universe this summer.

Lately, Phaedra has been gracing our TV screens. She is currently on Season 2 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip Ex-Wives Club.

Fans all over social media are making it known that they have missed her clever one-liners on RHOA. But, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parks said “I have made it clear, that’s not what I want to do.” She has been denying a return to the show for some time now.

Last November, in an interview on Housewives Nightcap the mother of two, who was promoting her acting debut, spoke highly of her castmates of RHUGT. She said she enjoyed all the women but shared some funny moments with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

During the interview, she was asked what needs to happen for her to come back to the RHOA. She threw some shade at the cast saying “you have to get off the Titanic before it sinks. The boat is going down and I don’t want to be on the boat when it sinks.” Nevertheless, she hasn’t been shy about commenting on this season’s drama.

Will Phaedra join the Real Housewives of Dubai?

Phaedra made an appearance on the Real Housewives of Dubai. She was introduced to the cast by Caroline Brooks and participated in many scenes. There was great chemistry between her and the women. Moreover, during the episode, she asked a lot of questions about Dubai.

At one point, Parks even said she might move to Dubai after Caroline said that black people were treated like royalty in the UAE. This sparked rumors Phaedra would join the new franchise.

When asked if she would like to join the cast of Dubai, full time. Phaedra told ET, “Now that is a possibility. That is a strong possibility.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.