Peter Weber’s mom Barb had The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca over for dinner

Barb Weber hangs out with The Bachelor producer, who Peter Weber got close to. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber introduced his mom to Bachelor Nation on the show.

But Barb Weber really made an impression on Bachelor Nation during the After The Final Rose special, where she argued that Madison Prewett was not the right person for Peter.

She also encouraged Peter to continue with Hannah Ann Sluss, even though it was clear Peter wasn’t interested in her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Barb was called the mother-in-law from hell, as she tried to interfere in Peter’s relationships with the women.

But just as Bachelor Nation was moving on from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Barb is back in the Bachelor world.

Barb proudly shows off friendship with Julie LaPlaca

As it turns out, Barb has managed establish a friendship with Bachelor producer, Julie LaPlaca. And it’s not just an online friendship.

Apparently, the two are now hanging out together.

“Barb hanging out with Bachelor producer, Julie (Remember those rumors about her and Peter haha),” read a caption shared by a Bachelor fan account’s Instagram Story.

It was a longer video, showing Barb cooking pork chops for Julie.

As we know, Peter is in New York City unpacking his things after moving out of his parents’ house over a year after he filmed The Bachelor.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Peter Weber and Julie LaPlaca were rumored to be together

It’s interesting that Peter’s mom Barb and Julie are hanging out together. Julie wasn’t on the show, but she would pop up in photos with Peter from the show.

Back in early March 2020, a source came forward saying that Peter and Julie were very close. These rumors surfaced around the time that sources claimed that Peter’s ending to The Bachelor was unlike anything the franchise had ever seen before.

At the time, fans were convinced that the two had fallen in love and Peter would choose to be with Julie over any of the women on the show. This would later be revealed to be a false guess.

Julie denied kissing Peter back in March 2020 as fans guessed that the two had shared a kiss in New York City on New Year’s Eve. A photo of Peter in Times Square surfaced, right as his season was about to premiere.

At the time, fans were convinced that he had stopped The Bachelor process to be with the producer. As it turns out, Julie may not be completely done with Peter’s family.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.