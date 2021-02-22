Peter Weber opens up about his dog as he moves it to New York City with him

Peter Weber brings his dog to New York City. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is a single man, and it appears he loves living in New York City.

His original plan was to live with Kelley Flanagan, as the two made plans to move together when they were dating last year. But in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Peter and Kelley broke up.

The plans to move remained in place for Peter and Kelley revealed she was considering a big move in March.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even though Peter isn’t living with Kelley as they have split up, he does have someone else who will live with him.

Peter Weber brings his dog to live with him

This weekend, Peter revealed he was bringing his dog Tripp with him to New York.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself on a plane with his dog as they were flying back to the big city.

“Tripp has been my best friend since my freshman year of high school,” he wrote. “We’ve been through it all together. I’m so happy to be taking him with me to New York! Here’s to our next adventure Bubba.”

On his Instagram Stories, Peter shared his dog Tripp in a dog-carrier backpack. Peter shared that he was going to the dog park in the big city with Tripp, which happened to be his first-ever.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

In a third post, Peter held the dog in a photo with two of his friends, including Dustin Kendrick. In the photo, he wrote the caption, “dog dads.”

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Peter Weber broke up with Kelley Flanagan but he reportedly had regrets about it

Bachelor fans clearly don’t have all the answers when it comes to their breakup.

One day, Peter posted how much Kelley meant to him and how she was the best Christmas present one could ask for. The next day, Peter wrote that the two had ended their relationship.

Peter was plagued by cheating rumors right after the split, but he denied having cheated with an Instagram model.

Peter supposedly regretted his decision to end things with Kelley, even though they have not gotten back together. She was recently spotted at this apartment, making fans wonder what was going on between them.

Fans were convinced they saw Peter in her Instagram Stories, but the man in her stories was later shown to be someone she was working with.

Fans clearly want answers, but they may not get them. For now, they may just get dog posts on Peter’s Instagram.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.