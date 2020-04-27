Peter Weber knows he’s the butt of the joke on TikTok — and he doesn’t care

Peter Weber hasn’t been The Bachelor for over a month now, and he’s finding himself back at work when he’s not in quarantine in Chicago.

Bachelor fans still remember him from the show and continue to talk about his bad decisions, giving him the label of being one of the worst Bachelor stars ever to film the show.

He’s getting another label these days.

When he started quarantine with Kelley Flanagan at her apartment, he created a TikTok account. They have been having fun with it.

But his fans are not happy with his TikToks, and he has become a huge joke online for his dancing.

Peter Weber knows he’s the one everyone makes fun of on TikTok

On TikTok, Peter has managed to gather upwards of 130,000 followers. Many of those have left not-so-nice comments on his videos, and despite reading them, he isn’t bothered.

“Peter is not bothered in the slightest that he is the butt of the joke on TikTok,” a source tells Us Weekly about the criticism he’s received over his videos.

“He’s well aware of it. He reads the comments that fans leave and sees the videos that people make poking fun at his posts.”

Despite the criticisms, one of his first dance videos has received over 28.4K likes.

He also posted himself dancing to Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit A Thousand Miles. This video also gained 24.7K likes and over 1 million views.

Peter Weber will probably continue to post TikToks

One of his Bachelor friends, Connor Saeli, is also mocking Peter’s videos. Connor has posted videos on TikTok as a reaction to Peter’s dancing.

One of those videos has gained more likes than Peter’s original dancing video.

Peter knows he’s not the best dancer, but he’s having fun with it. He recently joked about getting an award for his TikToks, saying that he couldn’t have done it without his fans.

His popularity among his Bachelor women isn’t positive either.

Peter knows he’s not liked by his ex-girlfriends, especially Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett.

He recently reacted to an interview that Madison did, where she revealed he had reached out to her, begging to get back together, just two before showing up in Chicago to quarantine with Kelley Flanagan.

Peter wrote on Instagram that Madison wasn’t telling the whole story, but it’s clear they aren’t getting along these days.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.