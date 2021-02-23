Peter Weber flies over Manhattan, proving that he could pull off a romantic date

Peter Weber proves that he may just be able to pull off a perfect date. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber may just have proven that he can still pull off the perfect date – even without ABC’s The Bachelor budget.

Bachelor fans know that Peter is a trained pilot and he spends time in the air.

He works for Delta Airlines but because of the pandemic, he isn’t working as much. Peter has told fans that he plans on returning to work when the industry picks up a bit.

While he waits for his job to return, Peter is spending his time exploring the big city – even from the air.

This week, Peter decided to fly over Manhattan and shared his experiences on social media.

Peter Weber went flying over Manhattan

In one story, Peter is seen actually flying the little plane over the city. He’s in awe as he looks at all the buildings and his new home.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

In another video, he revealed that he flew close to the buildings, including big apartment buildings and offices. A bit later on during the day, Peter shared that he was safely back in his apartment.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

If Peter wanted to impress a woman, he could just take her flying in New York City, showing off the big city from the comforts of his plane.

We should point out that it didn’t appear that Kelley Flanagan was on the plane this week, even though they have hung out recently.

Peter Weber recently hung out with his Bachelor ex-girlfriend

Peter has opened up about his decision to move to New York City. When he was filming The Bachelor, he was living at home with his parents in California. He wanted to move out and get his own place.

In late 2020, Peter revealed he was finally getting his own place with Kelley. But when the two broke up between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Peter revealed he was moving ahead on his own.

Fans believed they spotted Kelley in his new New York apartment recently as she was in the big city looking for an apartment for herself. And there could be a reason why they are spending time together.

Peter supposedly had regrets about breaking up with Kelley and the two may be talking about what went wrong. Based on their time together, it doesn’t look like there is any bad blood between them.

Only time will tell whether they get back together.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.