Peter Weber celebrates his birthday with Kelley Flanagan, calls his family his ‘people’

Peter Weber was labelled as the worst Bachelor star in the franchise history, as he did everything wrong.

Throughout his season, he wanted to please everyone and didn’t think about his own needs and wants. Even host Chris Harrison admitted that he wanted to slap some sense into him at times.

And yet, Peter followed his heart despite not always having the support of the viewers and the Bachelor Nation.

Now, he can finally say that he’s happy, as he’s dating Kelley Flanagan, the woman he sent home during Week 6.

And he just celebrated his birthday yesterday, sharing that he’s super happy with his current life.

Peter Weber calls his family ‘his people’

Peter shared a birthday post on his Instagram account, revealing that he was thrilled with how his year turned out, even though it was tough to be criticized so much for his Bachelor decisions.

“This has been the wildest year of my life…28 I will never forget you,” Peter wrote on Instagram, adding, “Here’s to making 29 even better with my people!”

He shared a photo of himself with Kelley, his parents, and his brother and his partner.

Fans were initially shocked to hear that Peter and Kelley had found love, but then the couple started getting support for their relationship.

An astrologer recently spoke out, claiming that she saw Kelley prior to The Bachelor. She also explains that she predicted their love story, revealing that Kelley would find love with Peter or become the next Bachelorette.

Peter Weber’s mom is thrilled with this new relationship

One person who is over the moon about this new relationship is Peter’s mom Barbara. While Barbara fully supported Peter’s proposal and engagement with Hannah Ann, she did not like the fact that Peter wanted to break up with her and pursue Madison Prewett.

Madison and Barbara didn’t get along, as Barbara claimed that the world hadn’t seen the true Madison. She was labelled the mother-in-law from hell during The Bachelor: After The Final Rose.

However, she loves seeing Peter and Kelley together and she’s thrilled for her son as he’s now dating a lawyer. Barbara recently promised that she would let fans know when Peter plans to pop the question. No word on when that could happen, but they don’t seem to be in a rush to make it happen.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.