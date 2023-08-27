Pedro Jimeno is still getting roasted over his treatment of estranged wife Chantel Everett

It’s been several months since we saw Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s marriage implode on TV, but all is still not forgiven.

Don’t think for a minute that the backlash has died down against Pedro, who packed his bags and left his marital home after finally snagging his green card.

Many people felt the Dominican native, along with his sister and mom, hatched a plan for him to marry Chantel so he could live in the US.

Pedro seemingly proved the naysayers right because the minute he secured his legal papers he was done with the marriage.

As viewers watched the messy scene play out in Season 4 of The Family Chantel, the backlash against Pedro and his family was brutal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

People took to his social media page to air their disdain at his behavior and trolled him for the entire season and months after.

However, the response to Pedro’s recent post proves that time has not healed all wounds.

90 Day Fiance star Pedro Jimeno claims he’s ‘Always clean’ in new post

Time may have passed since The Family Chantel ended, but viewers are still bashing Pedro Jimeno.

The real estate agent posted a photo clad in his office attire–a white button-down shirt with a black tie– complete with a big smile.

“Always clean,” the 31-year-old captioned the post.

Pedro’s “clean” post caught people’s attention, and they quickly reminded him of how he did his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, dirty.

Pedro Jimeno gets bashed for doing Chantel Everett ‘dirty’

Pedro’s Instagram post has racked up over 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments, some blasting the TLC star.

“Clean like Chantel left your bank account 😂, you still own her everything you have and will have though 💁🏻‍♀️,” said one commenter.

“You did my girl Chantel dirty,” added someone else.

One Instagram user reasoned, “You may look clean but your actions toward Chantel were Not, Actions speak louder than words my friend.”

One critic said Pedro was “Not clean at all how your actions was towards chantel it was quite disgusting.”

Another viewer noted that he might be clean, “On the outside maybe but definitely not on the inside where it counts.”

Pic credit: @pedrojosejrjimeno/Instagram

Meanwhile, we’re still trying to get an update on the status of Pedro and Chantel’s divorce, as Pedro filed documents to end his marriage in May 2022.

On the same day, the couple also filed restraining orders against each other and made shocking allegations against each other.

That was over a year ago, and since then we haven’t heard much else, but it seems the divorce has not yet been finalized.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.