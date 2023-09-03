Paul Staehle still missing in Brazil as his friends blast estranged wife Karine Martins

There’s a lot of confusion regarding the whereabouts of 90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle, and his estranged wife Karine Martins is not helping the situation.

A few days ago, she revealed that Paul had gone missing in Brazil, where he’s been living for quite some time.

Now, Paul’s friends are blasting Karine online due to some troubling social media posts, seemingly trying to get attention from the situation.

A few days ago, the mom of two sparked concern when she asked her followers for prayers and revealed he had gone missing.

She then posted a very misleading throwback video that showed Paul with their two sons and hinted that he had died.

“💔Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared,” she captioned the post.

However, the bizarre behavior wasn’t done yet.

Karine also posted a few photos of herself seemingly showing off a baby bump and alluding to being pregnant by Paul for a third time.

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle is still missing in Brazil

Karine posted a new message on her Instagram Story a few hours ago and shared an update on Paul.

“I do not have an update on Paul,” she wrote. “The girls he was with in Brazil to my understanding are going to look for him today on a boat. Yesterday they went to a place he is renting and hotels he was known to use.”

She also tagged one of Paul’s Brazilian friends who was “leading the search.”

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering why a bunch of teenage girls are leaving the search for Paul and not the police in Brazil, well you’re not the only one.

Karine Martins called out for using Paul’s disappearance to get attention

One of Paul’s friends has been watching the madness play out on social media, and it seems she’s not buying the story of him being missing.

She reposted a screenshot of Karine’s update and said, “What a soap opera…he has been ‘missing’ for more than 48 hours. the authorities should be investigating, not a bunch of teenagers on a boat.”

Cassia also commented on Karine’s shady behavior on social media.

The woman who goes by Cassia_tavares on Instagram also bashed Karine in another post and wrote, “Instead of playing games with a serious and delicate subject, have you contacted the authorities?”

“Also, what’s up with you posting pics of your belly implying you are pregnant when you messaged a friend of yours saying ‘it’s just belly fat?’ If that wasn’t enough you posted about life insurance while he’s SUPPOSEDLY missing… girl you need to get checked.”

After Karine was called out for her online antics, she posted a video and said she would no longer share updates about Paul.

However, we’ll continue to post updates as soon as we know more.

