Karine Staehle asks for prayers as husband Paul goes ‘missing’ in Brazil, flaunts what appears to be baby bump

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Staehle sparked concern about her husband Paul Staehle’s whereabouts with several cryptic messages.

Brazilian-born Karine took to social media in a series of concerning posts, announcing that Paul had gone missing and implying that she was pregnant with their third child.

In her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 31, Karine began with a message written in her native Portuguese, along with a gif of uplifted hands and the words, “SEND prayers.”

In a subsequent slide, Karine posted a praying-hands emoji and wrote, “Paul went missing last night in Brazil Prayers he is found safe.”

Karine’s worrisome messages about Paul were followed an hour later by a series of photos of herself from the neck down. In the pictures, Karine struck several poses, seemingly showing off what appeared to be a baby bump as she cradled her protruding midsection.

Karine, who was in a form-fitting white top and blue pants, didn’t provide any captions for the photos, only heart-eyed emojis on each pic.

Karine Staehle sparks concern for her estranged husband Paul Staehle after she says he went ‘missing’

Karine sparked concern over Paul’s safety. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

The mom of two’s bizarre rant didn’t end there — overnight, she posted a Reel to her Instagram feed, including a montage of footage of herself and Paul with their two young sons, Ethan and Pierre, during happy times.

Karine shared a series of photos seemingly showing off a baby bump. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

The song If I Would Have Known by Kyle Hume played over the footage. Eerily, the lyrics to the song read, “If I would have known/That you wouldn’t be here anymore/I would have made the moments last a little longer/’Cause now I’m alone/And you’re just a memory in my mind/I would have given anything to say goodbye/If I would have known.”

Karine turned off comments on the post, and in the caption, she wrote, “💔Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared .”

Paul and Karine’s 90 Day Fiance love story was a rocky road

Paul and Karine’s relationship has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. The couple premiered on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as TLC’s cameras followed their unique international love story.

Paul and Karine tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their sons in 2019 and 2021, respectively. After the birth of their second son, Ethan, in 2021, they split several months later amid allegations of abuse in their marriage.

Eventually, Karine and Paul lost custody of their sons in 2022 after Ethan was reported missing. Ethan and Pierre were placed in foster care while their parents, Paul and Karine, continued to fight to regain custody.

Reportedly, the troubled couple rekindled their romance earlier this year when Paul returned to Karine’s native country of Brazil.

It’s unclear what the current status of their relationship is and whether Paul’s safety is in danger, but we’ll be following this story closely for any clues about Paul’s situation.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.