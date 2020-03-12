Paul Staehle shops for toilet paper in a full face mask amid coronavirus scare

Paul Staehle has always been concerned about safety and health during his time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise so it should surprise no one that he’s taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus.

Paul shared a video from his trip to the grocery store today, complete with a visit down the toilet paper aisle. It was looking pretty sparse, much like the toiletries aisle of many stores across the U.S. but when you need TP, you need TP and apparently Paul and his family did.

It doesn’t look like Paul was stocking up on toilet paper though. Instead, he just picked up a four-pack of Scott, which is like the least enjoyable toilet paper on the planet.

Paul is prepared for the coronavirus

Anyone else who was shopping in the Kentucky store where Paul was spotted certainly got an eyeful. The 90 Day Fiance star was unrecognizable because he was completely covered from head to toe in an effort to make sure that no germs touched him.

Paul was even wearing a full face mask in the store, unlike many other concerned Americans who have been opting for a simple surgical mask or no mask at all. He was also sporting a hoodie that was pulled up and tight over his head as well as latex gloves.

Read More 90 Day Fiance spoilers: Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen are already married

In the video, you can hear Karine laughing at Paul in the background as he made his way down the aisle with his shopping cart. Based on the blanket seen in the shopping cart, it’s a safe guess that Pierre was there too.

Does this remind anyone else of Paul in Brazil?

The die-hard 90 Day Fiance fans are probably having flashbacks right now of Paul’s first trip to Brazil when he and Karine went swimming.

Paul comes off as a germaphobe and he was really worried about microbes that might be living in the murky Brazilian water. And rightly so, because it looked like chocolate milk.

When Paul and Karine went swimming together, she was in a normal swimsuit and he was in a full diving suit. To top it all off, he even wore a condom to make sure that nothing climbed up where it shouldn’t be while they were splashing around.

To be completely honest, it looked like the least enjoyable swimming adventure ever but at least it was memorable.

Paul and Karine aren’t currently filming for 90 Day Fiance and it’s even been reported that they won’t be returning to the franchise any time soon.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.