Paul Staehle shares video of Karine spending time with their sons following abuse video

Former 90 Day Fiancé stars Paul and Karine continue their tumultuous marriage four years since tying the knot.

Paul Staehle recently shared a video of his wife with their children. The timing of the share and the intent behind it are in question after a previous video was shared that seemingly showed Karine physically abusing Paul recently leaked.

In the shocking video, the Before the 90 Days couple exchange words while Paul sits down and Karine stands in view of one of their sons.

The Brazilian 90 Day Fiance star grabs Paul’s hair while they continue to exchange words in the inaudible clip before she seemingly grabs his neck.

Following the altercation video making its rounds on social media, Karine released a statement in which she denied physically assaulting her husband and said she is not with her kids.

“I mean that video is clipped, and there’s a lot in there,” Karine wrote on her Instagram Story, continuing. “I didn’t touch Paul’s neck but my hair covers it when he pulls my hand. My children are not with me. I am a great mother. So much has happened, and I was prevented from coming to talk about that video. I don’t want to expose my children, I love them so much, but we are suffering.”

Paul took to his own Instagram account to reveal that their two sons, Pierre and Ethan, are with his parents.

Paul shares video of Karine with their children

It appears that Karine and Paul have worked through their issues in the meantime. The former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared a video of Karine with their children.

In a room filled with plush toys, Karine cuddles one of their sons as Paul records uttering: “You good, you good.”

Their marriage has been plagued by divorce rumors, with the Kentucky native questioning whether he is the biological father of his children after accusing his wife of cheating.

In July 2020, Paul and Karine got into an altercation that led to cops visiting their home.

The Kentucky reality TV star alleged that his wife spoke to a Brazilian lawyer about divorce and child support.

The following month, they obtained and later dropped restraining orders against each other. Finally, however, they reconciled and temporarily relocated to Brazil, where they welcomed their second son Ethan in February this year.

Recently, Paul was forced to explain why he doesn’t appear in family photos along with Karine amid divorce rumors.

In his Instagram Story, he revealed why stating:

“A lot of People ask me why I’m not in Karine’s pictures on her IG account. Normally I am the one taking the pictures so I am on the other side of the camera.”

The couple made their debut on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 and later returned for season 2. Their last stint was on Season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

