Paul Staehle shares hospital photos after being ‘assaulted’ by a woman’s ‘violent’ ex

Paul Staehle claims he was injured during a “horrible” day that ended with a visit to the hospital.

While Paul no longer appears in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, he keeps his Instagram followers in the loop regarding his personal life while living in his estranged wife Karine Martins’s native Brazil.

The father of two recently shared a story about some charity work gone wrong.

According to Paul, his offer to help a single mother in need got him into hot water, and he landed in the ER.

On his Instagram Stories earlier this week, Paul told his followers, “Horrible day today.”

“I felt bad for a single mother who got out of a violent relationship and bought her diapers and food for her babies,” he continued to explain.

Paul Staehle says a single mom’s ‘violent’ ex assaulted him

“I have no romantic relationship with her. Her ex boyfriend and baby father assaulted me to the point I had to take a ambulance to the hospital,” Paul continued.

In his next slide, Paul shared a selfie of himself from the waist down, taken inside the ambulance in transit to the hospital.

Paul shared photos from the ambulance and hospital. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

In the pic, Paul wore red shorts, black tennis shoes, and a pulse oximeter on his right index finger. He had a cup on his stretcher, but nothing else was visible in the shot.

Paul’s third and final slide was a photo of a man seated at a computer with a sign on his computer, written in Portuguese, that translates in English to “neurosurgeon.”

The 41-year-old former reality TV star hasn’t updated his followers since the incident and never provided any details about his alleged injuries.

90 Day Fiance viewers have learned to take Paul’s claims with a grain of salt

Paul hasn’t exactly earned the trust of 90 Day Fiance fans in recent years, so we might not be getting the entire story of what went down between himself and the alleged baby daddy who was ready to brawl.

The eclectic reality TV star has spread rumors online, recently claiming that Karine was pregnant and planning a wedding with the baby’s father.

However, Karine discredited Paul’s claims, telling her Instagram followers that her ex-husband hacked her Facebook account.

Paul was also accused of pulling a publicity stunt when he went “missing” last year in Brazil.

He denied any shady business, even though 90 Day Fiance fans were convinced he hacked into Karine’s Instagram account again to make the claims he went MIA.

As it turned out, Paul was alive and well after getting “lost” in the jungles of Brazil, claiming that he just wanted to “go out and be by myself for a little bit.”

