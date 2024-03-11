Paul Staehle hints that Karine Martins tried to kill him — Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star says she did it

90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle is spilling all the piping hot tea about his former relationship with Karine Martins.

Paul and Karine’s storyline instantly captured the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers when they joined the franchise during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

Paul’s eclectic traveling style and frequent runoffs were reality TV gold, but his marriage to Karine off-camera was a much more serious topic.

Their marriage proved to be quite a tumultuous one that ended with the former couple losing custody of their two young sons, Pierre and Ethan, amid accusations of assault.

Although they’re still legally married, Paul and Karine’s relationship is anything but cordial, and they’ve since moved on.

Now, Paul is opening up about his time with Karine and dropped some major bombshells, even strongly insinuating that his ex tried to kill him.

Paul Staehle says he ‘feared for his life’ after finding glass shards in a milkshake

During a recent interview with Domenick Nati on The Domenick Nati Show, Paul explained how he says Karine tried to take his life during an excursion to Dairy

Queen.

Domenick asked Paul if he ever feared for his life during his marriage to Karine or if she ever physically threatened him.

“There was one incident I know that involved Dairy Queen,” Paul began. “It was crazy.”

“I was eating at Dairy Queen, and kind of found out there was, like, glass shards of glass in my Blizzard,” he added.

“And I got mad, and I was like, ‘What the F,’ right? So, I contact Dairy Queen… I’m mad. I’m very mad.”

Paul explained that a few days later, while cleaning the house, he stumbled upon a broken snow globe, and the shards of glass in his Blizzard were identical to those from the snow globe.

Paul said the coincidence got his “wheels turning a little bit,” admitting that it was strange to him, and he even called Dairy Queen to apologize for blaming them for putting shards of glass in his milkshake.

When Domenick asked Paul to clarify whether Karine put the shards of glass in his Blizzard, he said, “I know that I had a Blizzard, and I was eating it, I put it in the house, I sat it down, I picked it up, I was eating it, and I found some shards of glass in my mouth and then three days afterward, I found a broken snow globe with the exact same glass shards that was in the Blizzard.”

During his chat with Domenick, Paul also revealed that Karine contracted STDs after cheating on him while she was pregnant with their son, Ethan.

The 90 Day Fiance alum claims Karine gave their son a lifelong STD

According to Paul, Karine and Ethan tested positive for the same STD, and he says his son will suffer from “a few different things” for the rest of his life because of Karine’s infidelity.

Paul also said that the STD Ethan was born with could have killed him within the first six months of his life, but it didn’t – as Paul put it, he and his other son, Pierre, “dodged a bullet.”

Paul said that the reason he periodically posts his own STD test results is to prove that he’s clean.

Paul and Karine’s new relationships

As for Paul and Karine in the present day, he claims they speak every day since they’re still legally married.

And they’ve also switched living situations: Karine is living in Paul’s house and driving his car, and he’s living in Brazil, Karine’s native country.

Paul shared that he’s dating a new woman from Brazil and that Karine is dating a new guy who he says is “much better” than her previous boyfriends, one of whom Paul claimed was a registered sex offender and the other a drug dealer.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.