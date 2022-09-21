Paul Staehle gives update on custody of his children with Karine Martins

90 Day Fiance fans got an update from Paul Staehle about the custody of his children with Karine Martins. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins lost custody of their two young boys, Pierre and Ethan, earlier this year, and each of them has been giving updates on the situation.

This week, Karine shared a video playing with her two boys in what appeared to be a visitation. She noted in her caption, “I come here to say that my children are not with me yet, but I can see them, I can’t take it anymore and there are times when I want to talk about what the 3 of us are going through.”

She talked about the suffering she and her children were going through but said that Pierre and Ethan were her life.

Now, it seems Paul has a response of his own about what is going on with the custody of his children. He also made claims about Karine’s current housing, work, and personal custody situation surrounding the boys.

This entire saddening custody situation publically began shortly after Karine was charged with domestic assault in March. After that, Pierre was labeled as a missing person but turned out to be with Paul, who brought him to CPS, where Pierre was supposed to be with Ethan.

Paul said in July that his parents also lost custody of the boys but that he did not know if the boys had returned to their care at that time or were still with CPS.

Paul Staehle made troubling claims about his children’s custody situation

Speaking out through his Instagram Story, Paul shared a troubling update about his two children with Karine.

He wrote, “It is sad Karine has done everything CPS and the Judge has asked her since December. CPS and Judge Hargarty Division 5 Family court will only allow her 1 hour 1 day a week to see our Children.”

Continuing, “Karine works hard at any job she can to earn money. She has lost any government help from food stamps or medical. Lost her housing assistance.”

Paul slammed the judge in their case more before stating, “Our children miss their parents. The termination of our parental and custodial rights without a fair opportunity at Reunification shows how corrupt the system is.”

He went on to talk about the injustice he thought was done during their time in the family court system before saying that he has found no help in his and Karine’s case worker.

Paul Staehle was recently pictured with a new woman

Custody drama aside, Paul and Karine have also been estranged for some time now amid a bevy of accusations between the two of them over the years.

In May, Paul shared several pictures with a mystery tattooed brunette whose Instagram depicts that she is a tattoo apprentice in Paul’s native Kentucky.

He has given no official update on his relationship status.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.