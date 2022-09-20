Karine Martins gives update on custody of her children

An update about the custody of Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ two boys has been given by Karine. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance franchise star Karine Martins recently broke her silence on the custody situation with her two children with her now-estranged husband, Paul Staehle.

Paul and Karine’s tumultuous relationship played out on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days originally before their journey was followed on one season each of spinoffs The Other Way and Happily Ever After?

They were fired from the 90 Day network amid domestic violence allegations, but the pair continued to showcase their troubled marriage on social media.

This year, both Paul and Karine separately made it clear that they were no longer together, with Paul hurling many accusations against Karine’s parenting. Karine was also charged with domestic violence in March 2022.

Within this situation, 90 Day followers came to find out that Paul and Karine had their children taken from them by CPS and from Paul’s parents, who stepped in to take care of the two young boys at one point.

Karine has decided to give her 90 Day audience an update on the children after giving relatively murky responses about their wellbeing and whereabouts till now.

Karine shared a video to her Instagram page where she was sitting on the floor playing with both Pierre and Ethan as she appeared to have a visitation.

The video showed Karine smiling wide as she had a seemingly-rare time with her kids, who were also smiling and rambunctious.

In the caption of her post, Karine explained, “I come here to say that my children are not with me yet, but I can see them, I can’t take it anymore and there are times when I want to talk about what the 3 of us are going through.”

Karine attested, “I’m always a good mother and I’m going through it, it’s not just me who suffers, my children suffer too. I will never stop fighting for you two. Pierre and Ethan you are my life.”

Karine repeated her caption in her native Portuguese.

Karine Martins has been focusing on herself lately

Without custody of her children, Karine has had a strong social media presence. She has been sharing a lot of makeup videos and has even said she wants to be a professional makeup artist in the future.

When she isn’t sharing makeup videos, Karine is either taking mirror selfies of her outfits or sharing dance videos.

Karine’s English has also improved and she sometimes speaks English in her videos.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.