90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle denies he and Pierre were ‘missing’

Paul Staehle speaks out on reports that his son was missing. Pic credit: TLC

Shocking news came to 90 Day Fiance fans when reports that Paul Staehle and his son Pierre had gone missing recently surfaced.

3-year-old Pierre appeared on The National Center for Missing & Exploited Kids website. The post revealed he had been missing since early June and may be with his father, Paul, indicating a potential kidnapping situation.

The report quickly gained popularity. Before long, the Before the 90 Days star emerged to tell his side of the story.

Paul denies that he and Pierre were ‘missing’

As concerns for the reality star and his son increased, Paul decided to speak out on the allegations that he kidnapped Pierre and ran away.

TMZ reported speaking with Paul where he clarified what happened. Paul stated that he was aware that he and his son had been listed as missing. He said although Pierre was with him, it was a simple misunderstanding.

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No feed found. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to create a feed.

According to Paul, he had been on an extended work trip and had Pierre with him. He said that his son was safe, and reports that they were missing was false. Paul insisted that he brought Pierre with him because the child struggles with anxiety, and he wanted to avoid any issues.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Paul said he will return to Kentucky immediately to handle the situation. In the meantime, he wants everyone to know that Pierre is safe and that he did not kidnap him or put him in any danger.

Paul reveals he doesn’t have custody of his kids

When the news of Paul and Pierre’s alleged disappearance broke, popular 90 Day Fiance blogger, John Yates, reached out to Paul for clarification.

According to John, Paul shared that neither he nor Karine had custody of their two boys. The children were with Paul’s parents until they were also deemed unfit to care for them. Paul told John both children are up for adoption, and he hopes to regain full custody of them both very soon.

Paul says this began when Karine accused him of trying to harm her, and she reported it to the courts. She was also charged with domestic violence towards Paul, which led to the kids being removed from them both. Allegedly, the courts then believed the kids were not safe with their grandparents and ordered to remove them from their home.

The missing person’s report came when CPS went to get the kids. Ethan, the youngest son, was with Paul’s mother, but Pierre was not. This led to the report being filed.

Paul comments on no longer having custody of his kids. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Karine responds to the news of her ‘missing’ son

Once the news of her son started gaining traction, many fans started wondering where Karine was and anticipated her thoughts on the situation. Many were curious what role, if any, she played in this scenario.

While Paul attempted to clear his name, Karine decided to share a message on social media. She says she is doing well and is following the legal advice she was given.

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No feed found. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to create a feed.

Karine also thanked her fans for their concern and support. She stated that she will share a video on social media soon to answer any questions her followers may have. Aside from that post, Karine has not said anything else about the situation.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.