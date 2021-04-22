Pastor Cal comments on Virginia and Erik’s relationship, says someone has ‘to give in’

Pastor Cal has advice for Erik and Virginia. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs are having a very rough time getting on the same page, and with only a few days left before Decision Day, it’s not looking too good for them.

At first, Erik and Virginia were hot and heavy despite being opposites. Virginia went into the experiment as a 26-year-old party girl, and she was matched with the level-headed pilot.

Interestingly the duo hit it off, but once the honeymoon was over and real life began, things took a different turn. Over the past few weeks, they have clashed over living arrangements, pets, friends, and the list goes on.

But Pastor Calvin Roberson might have a solution for the hard-headed couple.

Pastor Cal has advice for Erik and Virginia

Pastor Cal was a guest on the latest episode of Married At First Sight Unfiltered, and during the show, he was asked to comment on Erik and Virginia’s marital issues. In a past episode of the show, the couple reignited an ongoing argument regarding Virginia sleeping out at her friend’s home.

The brunette beauty doesn’t see anything wrong with crashing on her friend’s couch, but Erik doesn’t think it’s appropriate for a married woman, and the MAFS stars have been arguing about this for several weeks now.

So what can they do to solve this issue?

“Someone’s going to have to give in,” responded Pastor Cal. ” And in this kind of situation, you have to look at what’s valuable.”

“What’s valuable is their marriage,” he added.

Clara and Jake comment on Erik and Virginia’s relationship

Pastor Cal wasn’t the only one chatting it up with Jamie Otis on the latest episode of MAFS Unfiltered. Clara and Jacob were on the show, and they had their own views about Virginia and Erik’s relationship.

“It sounds like there’s stubbornness on both sides and maybe not willingness to compromise,” commented Clara. “I think that they both need to bend a little.”

Jacob also joined in on the conversation after being asked if he would be okay with Haley staying over at her guy friend’s house.

“I mean, it would definitely have to be a conversation,” responded the 38-year-old. “I would have to know that guy. I’d have to trust that guy right. But at the same time, she needs to understand that this is a very normal thing for a husband to feel. I understand Erik’s side, but I think sometimes they’re having a more serious conversation on this issue, maybe because there’s other things lingering. “

And Clara agreed with Jacob’s comment.

“Yeah, they’re not getting to the root of the true problem, added the flight attendant. ” So they’re fighting over this one issue repeatedly, sort of in circles.”

Do you think Erik and Virginia can work out their issues before Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.