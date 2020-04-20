Pastor Cal blasts Michael for checking out of his marriage before Decision Day

Married at First Sight might be over, but it’s still fresh on our minds and the conversations surrounding the couples are still ongoing.

Throughout the season, we got a chance to hear from the participants on Married at First Sight: Unfiltered – an after-show dedicated to breaking down each episode with various castmates making appearances to give feedback.

The show is hosted by one of the most successful participants of the eight-week experiment, Jamie Otis.

During one episode, Pastor Cal sat down to discuss Meka and Michael’s relationship, and he had a lot to say about it!

Michael’s selfishness angers his wife

After a video showed Michael displaying a bit of selfishness during a picnic outing, a frustrated Meka expressed to her husband how disappointed she was in his actions.

Instead of asking his wife which sandwich she wanted, he grabbed the one he wanted without an ounce of consideration for her.

This selfishness, she said, is not new. According to Reality TV World, Meka told Jamie that it was a consistent pattern in their short-lived marriage.

“No, this is definitely an ongoing act. He does inconsiderate things like that all the time. We were filming and he literally baked a cake, or like, cupcakes. And he offered some to everybody on production and not me. Literally. He was going around saying, like, ‘Hey, do you want some cake?! Do you want some cake?’ And I was like, ‘Michael, that is something simple. Why wouldn’t you offer me some?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t make a lot of it.'”

Pastor Cal also expressed frustration

Otis asked Pastor Cal, a marriage counselor, to respond to the clip from the show and he didn’t hold back.

“I think Michael is being ridiculous… I think he’s checked out,” he said, adding that “He seems to be completely indifferent here, and indifference is probably the worst state to be in because it says, ‘I don’t value you.’ And anything you don’t value, you don’t take care of.”

Pastor Cal, who has been married for several years, noted that he would never behave the way Michael did if he was in that situation.

“If I have food, it’s like, ‘Here, honey.’ I mean, that’s just a basic thing that you do! But [Michael]’s over there doing the ‘food happy dance’ while he’s eating chocolate pudding, like, ‘I got pudding!’ Give your wife what she wants!”

Unfortunately, Michael didn’t give his wife what she wanted and on Decision Day last week, Meka made the decision to end the marriage.

It’s not over just yet.

Married at First Sight Reunion will air Wednesday, April 22 at 8/7c on Lifetime.