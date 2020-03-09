Married at First Sight spoilers: Zach accused of emotional affair with Mindy’s friend Lindsay

The popular Married at First Sight Instagram fan page @mafsfan served up some spoilers about Zach having some secret talks with Mindy’s good friend, Lindsay. If you remember, Lindsay was the friend who flew in at the last minute and just barely made it in time for their wedding (the gal with the horrible sunburn).

Like these two didn’t have enough problems already… Zach started having an emotional affair?

Zach, what exactly is your problem? Mindy has been nothing but patient with you in this process and has been dealing with your bad behavior like a champ. All she wants to do is spend some quality time with you so the two of you can get to know each other better. She is WAITING for you to come around… and TALK to her. And we don’t mean senseless babble, we mean real talk.

Does Mindy intimidate you? Why do you find it so difficult to hang out with her? Why aren’t you able to talk to HER?

Apparently, Zach and Lindsay started talking when their marriage started to take a turn for the worst.

Read More Jon Francetic engaged to Dr. Jessica Griffin from Married at First Sight

A phone call from Lindsay left Mindy wondering

MAFS Fan shared a preview clip that showed Lindsay confessing about her questionable communications with Zach.

In the clip, Lindsay eluded to the secret she’d been keeping from Mindy:

“I’m mad at myself about it, and I’m ready to tell you the whole truth.”

Mindy thought something was up

“Somebody’s lying here,” she said. “Either one of my best friends, or my husband.”

Reports suggested that Lindsay was talking to Zach privately, possibly to help him with the relationship.

OK, we get how a girlfriend who saw their friend struggling in this AWFUL situation might want to step in to try to help, but why wouldn’t she tell Mindy about it? She had to know that if she kept it a secret that it was going to come out in the wash eventually?

Did Lindsay and Zach cross the line?

MAFS Fan clarified that Lindsay and Zach did not appear to have had a physical affair, but it certainly rattled Mindy’s already shaky trust in her new husband.

Even though Mindy’s friend eventually came clean, Married at First Sight fans still don’t think Zach is on the show for the right reasons.

Maybe Mindy was right when she called Zach a “f***ing d***head?”

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

We hope Mindy finds out Zach’s true colors sooner, rather than later.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.