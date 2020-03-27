Pasta by Hudson on Shark Tank: Where to buy it and what makes it special

Tonight on Shark Tank, Brandon Fay will ask for an investor for his company Pasta by Hudson. Brandon hosts his own cooking show on the local New York City CBS affiliate.

He also used to manage the very popular New York City restaurant, The Trattoria Dell’Arte. This means Brandon has a lot of experience in the restaurant business.

Pasta by Hudson is a casual pasta restaurant. It features an a la carte menu, where you can choose one of six pasta shapes, one of six sauces, and one add-in. There are 13 add-ins currently available.

For example, an add-in would be chicken or broccoli. There are famous combinations you can choose, or you can make your own pasta bowl.

Brandon chose the name Pasta by Hudson because of his daughter

Brandon said he named the restaurant after his three-year-old daughter Hudson. The pre-selected combinations are called “Hudson’s Faves.”

While the menu is fairly small, there are several combinations you could choose. He also says everything is made fresh daily.

The options are pretty simple. For example, you can choose between classic Pomodoro, alfredo, pesto, a la vodka, white bolognese with sausage, and broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes sauces.

The meals are made fresh in front of customers. They can choose to eat their meal in the restaurant or easily take it to-go.

You can purchase a la carte meals or uncooked pasta at the New York City location

Additionally, pasta lovers can purchase fresh, uncooked pasta by the pound at the New York City location. Brandon said he would like to expand his restaurant to other locations and sell the pasta in retail stores.

Brandon also made sure his restaurant is environmentally friendly. The website claims that they only use eco-friendly and responsible disposable to-go containers and utensils.

On their website, it also appears they offer online ordering and catering. If you are a pasta lover who enjoys choosing your own combinations, it sounds like a yummy idea!

We will see what the Sharks think of this simple, but delicious-sounding concept! What do you think? Do you think the Sharks will bite and invest in this restaurant?

The restaurant is located at 1000 S 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019. They are currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.