Critter Pricker on Shark Tank: Where to buy it and what makes it special

On Friday’s episode of Shark Tank, Joseph Balistreri will pitch his product called Critter Pricker. Joseph owns a pest control service in Boca Raton, Florida.

He often removes critters from people’s homes and has been doing so for 15 years.

Many times, he removes raccoons from people’s homes. Raccoons can be a huge pest. They like to get into the trash or might even go into a swimming pool. They can also be filthy and spread disease, leaving poop everywhere if they like your yard.

For years, Joseph worked on how to get humanely remove the raccoons. He didn’t want to kill the raccoons, he just wanted to keep them away.

He couldn’t find the product he was looking for, so he created one. It is actually very simple, but genius!

Find out if the Sharks will like the Critter Pricker

Joseph’s invention is called the Critter Pricker.

Basically, it is a plastic strip with plastic spikes. However, the spikes are extremely sharp. You can snap several strips together in front of your garbage cans, door, or swimming pool. Raccoons won’t walk on it so that they will stay away.

Joseph says the product also works on other animals. It can keep pests out of your garden or your pets from going where you don’t want them to go in the yard.

Currently, Joseph sells the Critter Pricker on Amazon. He sells packs of ten strips for $29.99. They are only sold in black.

He hopes that one of the Sharks will help him to get into stores like Home Depot and Lowes.

The product can reportedly keep many pests away

On Critter Pricker’s website, they claim the product is very easy to install and has documented results on video. Additionally, they claim they can keep out burglars with very sharp spikes if you place them near windows or on fences.

Overall, it seems like a smart idea but may not be the best to use if you have small children around. They could get hurt from the sharp spikes.

What’s your take on the Critter Prickers? Do you think that any of the Sharks will invest in this idea?

Only time will tell. If you are already interested in the product, you can learn more and purchase it here on Amazon.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.