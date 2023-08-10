Paola Mayfield takes cameras along for breast replacement and augmentation

Paola Mayfield recently went under the knife and brought cameras along for the ride.

The 90 Day Fiance star had a breast replacement and augmentation, and her husband, Russ Mayfield, was right by her side.

Paola opened up to her supporters the day before her surgery and confessed in a YouTube video that she was “very nervous.”

She first got her chest done several years ago but noted that things changed after having her son.

Furthermore, it was time for the implants to be switched out since Paola had them in for over ten years.

“That’s one of the reasons that I’m changing them,” she explained. “I really wanted to remove them completely, but I’m not sure I’m ready for that.”

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield gets breast replacement and augmentation

Paola brought the cameras along as she packed her bags for surgery and even showed a cute family moment with Russ and their son Axel.

On the day of her surgery, the trio — Russ, Paola, and her sister — set off for the medical center, which was an hour away.

The moment they arrived, Paola excitedly exclaimed, “I’m gonna get new boobs.” However, once they got inside, her nerves took over, and she admitted to being a “little nervous.”

However, the surgery went well, and the Colombian native is now recovering and is excited to see her new chest when it is fully healed.

Paola Mayfield thanks her plastic surgeon for his ‘amazing work’

The 90 Day Fiance star posted an update on her surgery for her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The snap showed Paola before surgery dressed in her surgical gown, slippers, and head covering as she sat on a chair waiting to be wheeled into surgery.

“New video is up on my YouTube channel. Please go check it out! I’m glad I did this procedure on time! I explain what happened in the video,” she wrote in the caption.



“Thank you Dr. @kamranazadmd for your amazing work and helping me just in time,” she added.

Paola, who is no stranger to criticism on social media, made sure to turn off the comments on her post, and for good reason.

Just recently, the 36-year-old posted an innocent photo with her husband, and people had something to say about that.

Monsters and Critics reported on Paola’s epic clap back after one critic called out the photo “hypocrisy” because the couple has had some rough times over the years.

“Hypocrisy of almost 10 years,” retorted Paola laughingly.

This time, however, Paola is trying to keep the negative comments far away as she heals from her surgery, so the comments are off. And, if the trolls have something to say about her surgery, that’s their problem.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.